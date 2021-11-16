ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: 2 arrested for ramming MCSO patrol car in Troutdale

By Christopher Keizur
 7 days ago

Brandon Lopez, Alexis Ramsland face charges after attempting to flee, allegedly stealing catalytic converter.

Two people were arrested in Troutdale last weekend after nearly running over a Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputy and striking a patrol vehicle.

Brandon James Antonio Lopez, 25, and Alexis Monique Ramsland, 22, were both booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center or charges related to attempting to flee and for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter.

At 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, deputies on patrol approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the Motel 6 parking lot on Northwest Frontage Road. The vehicle had extensive damage and no license plates, and deputies noticed two adults passed out in the vehicle with drug paraphernalia present.

When the deputies knocked on the window, Lopez woke up and put the vehicle in reverse. One of the deputies was almost crushed between the vehicle and another parked car, and deputies said Lopez intentionally struck the front of the patrol vehicle in an attempt to escape.

The car became stuck on the push bumper of the patrol vehicle, and the suspects allegedly refused to leave the vehicle. After several minutes both left the car and were taken into custody.

According to deputies, there was a loaded handgun in the car, as well as a recently-stolen catalytic converter.

Lopez faces charges of attempting to elude, attempting to escape, two counts of first degree criminal mischief, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and first degree theft. There are also three warrants for felony to elude in Clackamas County, and a warrant in Yamhill county for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Ramsland faces unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a warrant from Clackamas County for first degree criminal mischief.

