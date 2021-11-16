ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Food Bank for Larimer County Need for Turkeys at All-Time High

By Shelby
 7 days ago
The food bank is experiencing a record shortage of turkeys ahead of the holidays, the Food Bank for Larimer County said in a news release, citing high demand and a national shortage. The food bank is now asking the public for donations of frozen turkeys, ham or whole chicken...

5 Things To Do In Northern Colorado With Out Of Town Guests

With the holidays here already, there will no doubt be people in town to see you that you're probably gonna need to find things around Northern Colorado to do with. If you're like me, you draw a blank when asked the question "what's cool to do around Colorado?" most of the time. Why? Likely because we live here and take so much of what our beautiful state has to offer that every state may not, for granted. Here are 5 ideas to do with your family in friends while in town for the holidays this year.
The Kruger Rock Fire Is Now 100% Contained

It's Thanksgiving week and while we all have so much to be thankful for, I think it goes without saying we're all thankful for our firefighters and first responders. This is just one prime example. Last week, when a windstorm ripped through the Rockies and all around the Front Range,...
McWhinney is Asking You to Donate 600 Stuffed Animals for Annual Teddy Bear Drive

Spread some holiday joy and cheer for those in need!. There are hundreds of teddy bear drives going on every year, but let us point you in the direction of one in particular. The McWhinney Teddy Bear Drive has been running since Nov. 15 and is set to run through Dec. 15. In that time, the goal is to collect 600 - or more - stuffed animals for children in the hospital!
Wages, Open Positions Put Colorado at Top of List for Restaurant Jobs

Many restaurants across the Fort Collins area are looking for help, some having to reduce the hours that they are in operation. What puts Colorado at #1 on this list?. Like you, I've seen many 'Now Hiring' signs across the Fort Collins area, some signs even listing the starting hourly wage. Wage has been a big issue with restaurant workers not returning to the workforce since the pandemic shutdowns were lifted.
USPS Looking For Santa’s Helpers In NoCo

There's a lot of family traditions that people participate in every year, especially around the holidays. Some families go caroling (I've never done that!), some bake, some decorate their homes together, but one that my family and I do every year is to find ways to get gifts and presents to families in need right here in Northern Colorados. A lot of families do that, I've seen the generosity first hand! A lot of businesses find ways to collect and get gifts for families delivered as well... Including the ultimate gift-givers, the United States Postal Service!
Budget-Friendly Deals in NoCo: 63 Cent McMuffins on Thursday

50 years ago, someone at McDonald's came up with the best breakfast invention ever! The Egg McMuffin! The conversation may have gone like this... "OK, Ronald, we need something to jumpstart our breakfast business! It's called break FAST so we need to give them something they can eat fast and on the go! What if we took breakfast items and made a burger or sandwich-type breakfast that people could eat on the go! We can even make the eggs round like a patty! I'm a genius, Ronald!!" And that quite possibly is how the Egg Mc Muffin was born. The true version of the story is that franchise owner, Herb Peterson, wanted to create a McDonald's version of Eggs Benedict but the signature Hollandaise sauce proved to be a challenge in their fast-paced environment. Sliced American cheese and some Canadian bacon was the perfect combo in his mind and clearly, it worked because here we are talking about it 50 years later.
Not Just Your Imagination: It Really Does Suck Driving In CO

Yup, you got that right - driving in Colorado sometimes (ok, a lot of the time) sucks. Between the constant (and seemingly never-ending) road construction, inclement weather (winter is approaching), rising gas prices, the sole existence of crappy drivers (cmon, you know it's true), and several other nuisances, Colorado drivers just cannot catch a break.
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

