Megan Thee Stallion was honored Monday as one of Glamour‘s Women of the Year, and as she accepted the award, she thanked her late mother for paving the way for her success. “A lot of people don’t know that my mom Holly was a rapper. She called herself Holly-wood, and she commanded every room she walked in because her presence was just larger than life,” the 26-year-old honoree said, according to Teen Vogue. “She was fearless and proud, and fought through the struggle to be heard and respected. She had no advantages, she seeked no shortcuts, and every bit of my core values and determination come from her. She passed away in March of 2019, but I feel her around me every day.”

