'NCIS’ and 'Bones' actor Heath Freeman dies at 41

By Diana Dasrath
TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeath Freeman, who appeared on "NCIS" in 2003 and also had a multi-year stint on "Bones," has died at 41. His death was confirmed to NBC News by his manager, Joe Montifiore. No details about his cause of death have been disclosed. "We are truly devastated at the loss...

www.today.com

