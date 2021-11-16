ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith Was 'Honored' to Give King Richard Cast, Crew Bonuses: 'All I Can Do Is My Part'

By Greta Bjornson
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith showed his appreciation for the cast of King Richard by gifting them with bonuses. Smith, 53, produced King Richard and also stars in the sports drama as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Serena Williams and Venus Williams. The upcoming film chronicles the sisters' journey to becoming professional...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
higherperspectives.com

Will Smith, Once Bankrupt, Gave Up His 40 Million Bonus to Compensate ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars

"Money & success don't change people; they merely amplify what is already there." – Will Smith. Will Smith didn't always have money and fame, and whatever he has now he worked hard for. Will started working on rap songs, his first passion, when he was just 12 years old. He never stopped believing in himself, and even rejected an MIT offer to pursue music. Will's inspirational story didn't stop with his breakthrough role on Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Along his journey, he's known defeat and bankruptcy.
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“Worst two hours of my life” Will Smith on having to wait for Venus and Serena’s reactions on King Richard

Famed Hollywood actor Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and ex-coach of Serena and Venus Williams in the upcoming movie King Richard. The film covers the journey of the Williams sisters when they were young, under the watchful guidance of their father. Richard Williams introduced his daughters to tennis at the age of four, and groomed them both to be world no. 1, multiple grand slam winners, and Olympic champions.
TENNIS
theScore

Will Smith: Venus, Serena 'cried all the way through' film 'King Richard'

Will Smith elicited an emotional reaction from Venus and Serena Williams with his portrayal of their late father in "King Richard." Appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Smith explained how the Williams sisters wouldn't commit to attaching their names to his new film as executive producers until they saw it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Tony Goldwyn
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Will Smith
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
The Hollywood Reporter

Santa Barbara Film Fest: ‘King Richard’ Stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis to Share Performer of the Year Honor

Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, who portray the parents of Venus Williams and Serena Williams in Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s King Richard, will share the outstanding performer of the year award at the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in March 2022, the festival announced Thursday. The duo will be on hand for a career retrospective tribute at Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre. The date is still to be determined. “We’re so excited to be able to salute the incomparable Will Smith and the revelatory Aunjanue Ellis with this award,” SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said in a statement. “The ‘doubles match’ of their intricate relationship onscreen as Richard and Oracene in King Richard is electrifying and a joy to behold.” Past recipients of this award have included Sacha Baron Cohen, Adam Driver, Rami Malek, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, James Franco, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Kate Winslet and Charlize Theron. The 37th SBIFF will run from March 2-12, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
PopSugar

Take a Look at the King Richard Cast Side by Side With Their Real-Life Counterparts

The sports movie King Richard tells a story that seems almost too fantastical to be true: how Venus and Serena Williams, coached by their father, Richard, rose up from obscurity to become two of the best athletes of all time. The biopic has faced criticism over its casting, with viewers citing colorism in the casting of Will Smith (who has visibly lighter skin than the real-life Williams), pointing out there were plenty of talented, dark-skinned actors who would have been a better fit to depict Williams accurately.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Will Smith delivers a ferocious, all-consuming star turn in ‘King Richard’

Will Smith delivers a ferocious, all-consuming performance in “King Richard,” a thoroughly entertaining portrait of Richard Williams — better known as Venus and Serena’s father. In this alternately funny, poignant and inspiring movie, the focus isn’t on the sports prodigies who would one day attain legendary status on the tennis...
TENNIS
huntnewsnu.com

Cast, crew of “King Richard” share commitment to family, accuracy

Warner Brothers’ newest film “King Richard” centers the remarkable true story of Richard Williams (Will Smith), father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, training his daughters from the courts of Compton to sports superstardom. Their father’s confidence and mother’s dedication shapes both athletes, providing them with the support needed to succeed against all odds. Co-produced by the Williams sisters themselves, this film tells their inspiring story with true accuracy.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hbo Max#Polaroid
The Spokesman-Review

Will Smith steps into the shoes of ‘King Richard’

Above: Will Smith stars as the title character of "King Richard," which opens Friday. (Photo/Warner Bros.) It’s been a while since Will Smith has had a bona-fide winner of a film. The former “Prince of Bel-Air” was a hit in a number of films, from “Bad Boys” to “Independence Day,”...
TENNIS
Daily Californian

‘King Richard’ cast, producers talk making history

Ever since a 10-year-old Venus Williams went undefeated on the United States Tennis Association junior tour, the story of the Williams family has been under the public eye, inspiring people worldwide. Now, it’s hitting the big screen in “King Richard,” a biopic illustrating far more than just the sisters’ domination on the court.
TENNIS
WSB Radio

For Will Smith, a break point leads to 'King Richard'

Will Smith wouldn’t seem an obvious candidate for a midlife crisis. Hugely successful, immensely popular, indefatigably sunny. But Smith, who stars in the upcoming drama "King Richard," as Richard Williams, father and coach to Venus and Serena Williams, is reemerging after an extensive period of introspection. The 53-year-old, as he writes in a new memoir, has been meditating, participating in ayahuasca ceremonies and generally asking himself a lot of questions — about his own childhood and his choices as a father, husband and movie star.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Macomb Daily

Will Smith is a daddy on a mission in ‘King Richard

Tennis anyone? In “King Richard,” Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and tennis guru to Venus and Serena Williams. The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is an authorized dramatization (the Williams family was heavily involved) of the long-odds origin story of two of tennis’ greatest stars. “King Richard,” which Warner Bros. will release Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, is a portrait of their father coach as he steers them in their youth on the court and off. Often portrayed as a brash self-promoter, “King Richard” — featuring one of Smith’s most sensitive and acclaimed performances — captures Richard Williams as a trailblazing and inspiring parent whose vision for his daughters led them from Compton, California, to a global stage. (AP Film Writer Jake Coyle)
CELEBRITIES
blackfilm.com

Film Review: ‘King Richard’ Starring Will Smith

Will Smith is Richard Williams, in the new feature film King Richard, opening in theaters and on HBO Max today. Executive produced by Smith and wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, along with Venus and Serena’s half-sister Isha Price, King Richard is an inspirational film that chronicles the Williams sisters rise to greatness and highlights the hard work of their determined father/coach — Richard Williams.
TENNIS
kingstonthisweek.com

HUNTER: My afternoon smoking and drinking with King Richard

It was somewhat inevitable that Richard Williams and I would find each other. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The large Black man, father of two of the most famous women in the world, and the tabloid reporter shared a filthy secret: We both smoked.
TENNIS
enstarz.com

Can You Tell the Difference? Pictures of the Real Serena Williams and Venus Williams vs. Pictures from the New Movie 'King Richard' Starring Will Smith!

King Richard, the film chronicling the incredible true story of Venus and Serena Williams, premiered in theaters today, November 19th. The film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of the two young phenoms played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. This powerful film not only captured the true heart, grit, and fervor of their journey but also did an excellent job making it look like reality. We have been looking through some old pictures, and the movie did a great job. Here are some pictures of the real life Williams family alongside stills from the new movie King Richard.
TENNIS
Thrillist

Will Smith Swings Big in the Confused 'King Richard'

For years now, even when his movies have flopped or disappointed, Will Smith has still maintained the aura of the biggest movie star on the planet. Maybe it's just the simple fact that when he is good, he is so good. Every Fourth of July, people put on Independence Day and are reminded of what pure charisma looks like, so it doesn't matter if Gemini Man underwhelms at the box office or his half-CGI Genie in Aladdin looks uniquely cursed.
TENNIS
The Detroit Free Press

Will Smith is a determined underdog in ‘King Richard’

You know how the story ends – pretty well for everyone concerned – but “King Richard” manages to be compelling to watch anyway. “King Richard” is the story of Richard Williams, father and first coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. The movie stars Will Smith with Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Joe Bell,”...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy