Radius Financial is known for a diverse range of mortgage products for various client profiles, and its achievement in this space has led to several awards from Canadian Mortgage Professional’s Brokers on Lenders showcase in 2021. Ron Swift, the company’s CEO, recently spoke to CMP about the features that make Radius Financial’s products and services stand out from the competition. He emphasized reliability and consistency as key elements of customer service, tied to the focus on addressing brokers’ needs. He said the company’s priority is ensuring that customers benefit from the fastest turnaround times and the most reasonable rates.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO