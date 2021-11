MADISON, WI (WTAQ) — Legislation proposed by State Representative Shae Sortwell (R-Gibson) would change the way Marijuana offenses are handled in the state of Wisconsin. The legislation, revealed Tuesday, would not legalize Marijuana, something Sortwell has previously signaled he would be interested in. Instead, it makes it so that possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana is treated as a civil forfeiture, similar to that of a minor traffic offense. Possession of between half an ounce and an ounce of marijuana would be treated as a misdemenor, and there will be no change to how possession of over an ounce is treated.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO