Astroworld Medical Staff Treated 11 People with Cardiac Arrests at Once, ParaDocs CEO Says: 'Impossible Feat'

The CEO of the company hired to oversee medical operations at the Astroworld festival has defended his workers, saying they had to deal with the “impossible” task of treating 11 cardiac arrests at the same time. Alex Pollak, CEO of ParaDocs, said he wanted to “set the record straight” on what his team did to save lives in the thick of the crowd crush two weeks ago. “This is something I’ll have nightmares about for the rest of my life,” he said. “The team is extremely broken up about it. Seeing so many young people getting CPR at one time, it’s just something no one should have to go through. Even though we’re medical professionals, we should be used it. You can’t get used to something like that.” Pollak said his staff had to deal with concert-goers jumping on their carts while they were performing CPR. “They thought it was a joke,” he said. Ten people died as a result of the crush at the Nov. 5 show.

