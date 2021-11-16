ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Rhodes Deactivates Twitter Account

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week after vowing to leave Twitter, Cody Rhodes has kept his word. The AEW star and former TNT Champion quietly deactivated his Twitter account on Monday. Rhodes has not commented yet on the deactivation. In an appearance on Busted Open Radio last Friday, Cody Rhodes announced to hosts...

AEW Full Gear Results: Cody Rhodes & PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo & Malakai Black

Cody Rhodes & PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo & Malakai Black was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Cody and Andrade traded shots on the apron until Cody was knocked down....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (11/16): WWE NXT Review, Cody Rhodes, Ric Flair, NXT To TV-14

Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Ric Flair questions CM Punk/Bryan Danielson’s contribution to AEW. You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Plans To Be At AEW Dynamite Despite Cancer Radiation Appointment

During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross gave another update on the skin cancer he’s been dealing with and what the next step will be for removing it. Previously, Ross indicated that he doesn’t want to take any time off from AEW but that this condition could remove him from the commentary desk. The AEW Commentator said he has an appointment coming Monday but will be ready to work this Wednesday in Chicago for AEW’s Thanksgiving edition of Dynamite.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Talks Twitter: “I, Ironically, Hate Social Media”

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch talked with Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report about her current mindset towards social media. Often one of the best WWE Superstars at utilizing Twitter, Lynch admits that she actually hates social media. “We have a live microphone on us 24/7 and sometimes it...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top ROH Star Says Recent TV Tapings Felt “Meaningless”

Dalton Castle’s commitments to Ring Of Honor will end early next year. The newly crowned ROH World Television Champion confirmed he has two months left on his contract with the company. “I’ve only got two months left on my contract before I am completely fired,” Dalton said facetiously on The...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

The Rock’s Current Status For WWE Survivor Series

The Rock’s 25th anniversary is being celebrated at Survivor Series tonight. The Barclays Center will see a 25-man battle royal to honor the occasion, but will The Great One be in the building?. Many fans would love to see The Rock on WWE television again. The problem lays with his...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Says He Isn’t Looking To Sign With AEW, Comments On Vince McMahon

Ric Flair responded to the reaction he received about a recent post made involving AEW and CM Punk. Yesterday, Flair told AEW if they were looking for a big TV rating that he and CM Punk should get some microphone time together. “Never forget this moment. We can make history...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Questions Toughness Of Modern Wrestlers After Fan Attacks Seth Rollins

As we’ve noted, Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan during this week’s RAW. Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero Jr. had an interesting reaction to the incident, essentially questioning the toughness of modern day pro wrestlers. Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days....
WWE

