Cody Rhodes Deactivates Twitter Account

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes talked about how getting boos from AEW fans won’t result in him turning heel:. “I will not turn heel. You don’t want to drop an absolute on anybody, but I don’t have a lot left in my career. I don’t have another 10 years. It’s probably three more years, full time wrestling, and I want to get every accolade I can get my hands on. I want to be the best me I ever was as a pro wrestler, and the way I’m going to do it is as me. If we try really hard to rope me into babyface or rope me into heel, I think we’re going to miss this wonderful moment. Indianapolis was a total home game. That’s what Arn Anderson said. He said, ‘It’s either going to be a home or away game.’”

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO