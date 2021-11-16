Drebes: Pessimism is holding back Democrats in statewide races

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health care, taxes […]
The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Comments / 0