Drebes: Pessimism is holding back Democrats in statewide races

Democratic House members seem largely unbothered by the prospect that they might lose their committee assignments if Republicans take back the House of Representatives.The threat came after Democrats – along with two Republicans – voted to censure Republican Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona and strip him of his committees. Democrats voted after Mr Gosar shared a clip from the anime Attack on Titan that was doctored to show a character with Mr Gosar’s face killing a character with Rep Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s head.In response, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to strip Democratic members of their committees should they...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO