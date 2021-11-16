ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klang 2 – Review

By Erickson Melchor
Cover picture for the articleCombat rhythm games are becoming quite common as of late, but I’m quite confident that there are few games that ask the player to perform at such an intense level as Klang 2. And that works so much into the game’s favor. Klang 2 is a psychedelic rhythm-action game...

