Klang 2 – Review

EXOR Studios have created something which is a fairly new concept in gaming. Well, I say fairly new, as it’s more of a mashup of existing game styles, but one that has been executed very well. The Riftbreaker is a base building, survival game with action RPG elements. Now, if this sounds like They Are Billions, as an example, there’s a good reason for that: there are a lot of elements in common. In fact this borrows from a lot of games: a dash of Diablo, a splash of Command and Conquer and just a hint of They Are Billions, all blended together. But is this a case of a blend too far? It’s time to travel the galaxy to find out.
