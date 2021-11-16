ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD investigates a N.O. East fatal stabbing

By Kenny Kuhn
 6 days ago

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in New Orleans East on Tuesday.

“At around 8:30 a.m., NOPD Seventh District officers were called for a body found in an apartment at the location.  Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim suffering with multiple stab wounds to the body.  EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene,” says an NOPD report.

Investigators are currently gathering evidence and information to determine the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No additional details are available at this time.  The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Tanisha Sykes-Smith at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

