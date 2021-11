On the morning of March 5, 1929, the 16th annual Los Angeles Auto Show opened at 9:30 a.m. for the fourth day in a row. Under cover of four large tents at the corner of Hill Street and Washington Boulevard, the auto show attracted thousands of people that day and it was in full swing. Millions of dollars of airplanes, boats, and cars were on display and the Great Depression was still a few months away. It’s likely that spirits were high and the weather was typical for L.A.: sunny and beautiful.

