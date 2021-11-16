ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We are seeking nominations for the most influential women in the psychedelics space. Here's how to apply.

 6 days ago
Psilocybin mushrooms Anitram/Shutterstock
  • Business Insider is putting together its inaugural list of the most influential women in psychedelics.
  • The psychedelics space is booming and many of the leaders at the forefront are women.
  • By December 15, submit your nominations through this form.

We're seeking nominations for Insider's inaugural list of the most influential women in psychedelics, and we want to hear from you.

If you know someone who should be considered, please submit your suggestions below or through this form

We're looking for leaders in the space who are making exciting contributions to the burgeoning psychedelics space. The nominations are open to those working at for-profit psychedelics companies as well as non-profit organizations. We also want to hear about those in other industries who have a focus on the burgeoning psychedelics industry.

Our selection criteria: We ask that nominees identify as female, are deeply embedded in the psychedelics space, and stand out from their peers. We are seeking those working to progress the larger psychedelics industry in roles including, but not limited to, company executives, investors, advocates, researchers, lawmakers, founders, analysts, bankers, and philanthropists. Editors will make final decisions.

Please make your submission below or through this form to have your selection considered for the list. Please be as specific as possible in your submission.

Please email Yeji Jesse Lee at ylee@insider.com with any questions or issues submitting nominations.

