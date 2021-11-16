Former NYC music exec sentenced to 4 years in prison for sexually assaulting 4 women

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Adam Lublin, a former executive at entertainment companies AEG and First Access, was sentenced to four years in prison Monday for sexually assaulting four women, according to reports.

Lublin, who also served as the manager for rapper Kodak Black, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary as a sexually motivated felony and two counts of sexual abuse, according to Rolling Stone .

Prosecutors had been seeking a 10-year prison sentence for the 45-year-old former music executive and during Monday’s hearing, some victims criticized the shortened sentence, the New York Post reported .

“I don’t think four years is nearly enough,” one of his victims reportedly told the court.

Another victim said the sentence was fitting for the number of women Lublin allegedly assaulted, the paper reported.

“I see they put four years: One for each survivor,” she said. “It makes me wonder what year is going to be mine.”

According to the reports, Lublin was first arrested in September 2019, after he assaulted two roommates on separate occasions. He allegedly snuck into a neighbor’s apartment in his building, groped one woman while she slept and stole her underwear.

After being released on bond, he was reportedly arrested days later after the first victim’s roommate claimed he had also assaulted her.

In November 2019, Lublin was indicted in connection with an allegedly 2015 sexual assault on an AEG co-worker, according to Rolling Stone, who claimed he sexually assaulted her while she slept.

Lublin was then reportedly charged with the sexual assault of a fourth unconscious woman later that same month after prosecutors found video on his iCloud account showing him sexually abusing her.

According to the Post, Lublin shook his head when one victim referred to him as a “rapist” in court, but he did offer the victims an apology saying, “I’m really sorry. I’m truly sorry.”

Lublin’s attorney, Scott Leemon, told the Post the sentencing was “fair and just under the circumstances.”

The Post reported that Lublin will also spend five years in post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.