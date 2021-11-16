Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin . Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Huntsville, Alabama, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Huntsville below:

#10. 2712 Trailway Rd SE, Huntsville ($1,299,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,684 square feet; $194 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com )

#9. 271 Wimbledon Rd, Brownsboro ($1,495,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,336 square feet; $235 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com )

#8. 403 Franklin St SE, Huntsville ($1,595,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 6,964 square feet; $229 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com )

#7. 511 Holmes Ave NE, Huntsville ($1,748,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 4,494 square feet; $388 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com )

#6. 705 Randolph Ave SE, Huntsville ($1,840,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,555 square feet; $331 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com )

#5. 3 Carnoustie Ln SE, Huntsville ($1,900,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,508 square feet; $421 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com )

#4. 1244 Douglass Rd NW, Huntsville ($1,995,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 8,676 square feet; $229 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com )

#3. 985 King Drake Rd, Brownsboro ($2,195,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 5,910 square feet; $371 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com )

#2. 2101 Patton Chapel Rd, Huntsville ($2,900,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 14,000 square feet; $207 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com )

#1. 3 Ledge View Dr SE, Huntsville ($2,999,500)

– 8 bedrooms; 11 bathrooms; 14,102 square feet; $212 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com )

