The 107 players in the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra endured their last season without the expectation of even rehearsing together. Deprived of performance opportunities but committed to prevailing over the circumstances of the time and continuing to advance as musicians, the orchestra members spent much of that otherwise quiet time at home studying how to approach some music they might otherwise be performing. The orchestra members participated in weekly 2 ½-hour sessions over Zoom, approaching music as if each one were the conductor. The idea was to build true understanding of how one’s individual part is vital in creating the larger sound. “You will all be sitting at home in the first chair,” Benjamin Zander’s letter to the group explained. They studied Mahler’s 4th in depth from many aspects, one whole session, for instance, devoted to studying different recordings of sopranos to discover what makes the ideal singer for an imaginary performance of the final movement.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO