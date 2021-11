David Ellefson indirectly compared himself to Jesus, when discussing the aftermath of the sex scandal that resulted in the bassist being dismissed from Megadeth. Ellefson said in a recent appearance on That Metal Interview podcast when discussing how he’s doing six months after his dismissal, “I’m okay. I just went dark. I took the time to just sort of process it all, heal up from it. I’ve obviously never had anything quite like that happen to me before. And the fact that it was happening like that was just… I couldn’t believe the level of just s—-iness of humankind; I just couldn’t even believe it, man.”

