Let’s take a look at some of the heroes that are known for getting a Black King Bar and why it works for them. Black King Bar is one of the items that has the most impact in a game of Dota 2. Although the item may not look that special to inexperienced players due to its low stats, its effect is what makes it truly special. When used, it grants the hero the ability to become immune to most spells in the game for a couple of seconds. During that time, the hero can use other spells and abilities and usually try to do as much damage as possible.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO