When will Roethlisberger return to the field? Tomlin says early as Sunday’s game

PITTSBURGH — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held a conference on Tuesday to give updates to the team’s line up after last week’s tie game against the Lions and recent COVID-19 concerns.

“I thought our tackling at times was below the line.” Tomlin said. He added that Dan Campbell calling plays offensively created, “an unsteady environment relative to what we had planned for and anticipated.”

Tomlin tells us Ben Roethlisberger has an opportunity to be available to play Sunday vs. the Chargers, provided he gets the negative testing. He does add though they’ll build their plan around Mason Rudolph, and getting him ready.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football right here on Channel 11. Our pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m.

He explained that in the meantime, Roethlisberger will be working virtually with the team.

However, Tomlin announced that the team does not anticipate getting Minkah Fitzpatrick back before Sunday’s match up. Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 Monday. He will need to be symptom free and have two negative tests before he’s able to rejoin the team.

The following is an injury update for hurt members of the team.

Chase Claypool will be back to practice this Wednesday.

Kevin Dotson and Joe Haden will have an opportunity to practice.

They are confident Trai Turner will be back for the upcoming game.

Steelers are leave the light on for T.J. Watt.

Tomlin added that the team won’t change their approach when it comes to their current COVID situation.

“We’ve exercised an abundance of caution, and that won’t change.”