Is it too early to be concerned with Bookers All-Star chances?

By Matthew Lissy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be a tad early to be talking about the NBA All-Star Game, but the conversation has already started in my head and on the last few episodes of the Suns JAM Session podcast. I like to worry and consider things that I can’t control. Devin Booker is...

Happy Anniversary! Chris Paul-to-the-Suns is one year old

When we first shared the breaking rumor just over a year ago right here on Bright Side, opinions were scattered. Should the Phoenix Suns blow up their 8-0 Bubble team just for the chance to acquire a 36-year injury-prone point guard who probably won’t be able to carry a young Suns team any further than Ricky Rubio could?
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Damian Lillard
SBN Reacts: Where do the Suns stack up in the Western Conference?

The Phoenix Suns are in the midst of the longest win streak in the NBA. They are the defending Western Conference Champions that returned their entire rotation (outside of Torrey Craig) and added Landry Shamet and JaVale McGee to the mix. Yet, fans on the national scale are still sleeping...
Game Preview: Suns host Mavericks in Western Conference showdown

What: Phoenix Suns (10-3) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-4) The last time Phoenix lost a basketball game, it was on a fadeaway buzzer-beater by Harrison Barnes. That was on October 27, some three weeks ago. Since that shot the team has put together a nine-game winning streak that, for the most part, no one nationally talks about. The Suns are good, the national pundits know it, and they focus their energy on other storylines.
Suns 10-game winning streak punctuated by stellar clutch play

With a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns (11-3) have won 10 consecutive games for the first time in over a decade. “What we’re trying to do on both sides of the court is just all clicking right now, connectivity-wise,” Suns forward Jae Crowder said after the win on Wednesday night against the Mavericks. “That communication that we have amongst one another, especially when you’re on the court with those five guys, I think that’s picked up, and that’s translated into some wins for us as of late.”
Game Preview: Blazing hot Suns look to beat Mavericks again

What: Phoenix Suns (11-3) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-5) It’s getting hard to remember when the Phoenix Suns last lost a basketball game. They’ll look to keep things rolling tonight against the Mavericks, just one day removed from gutting out a 105-98 win against that same Dallas squad. The Mavericks were...
Ayton second fastest in Suns history to 3,000 points and 2,000 rebounds

Young center Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 Draft, tonight became the second fastest Phoenix Suns player ever to record 3,000 career points and 2,000 career rebounds in the NBA. Ayton reached that milestone in just 188 career games. In 54 years of franchise history, including...
Game Recap: Suns withstand late Spurs push, win 115-111

The Spurs were scrappy, but the juggernaut Phoenix Suns were too much to overcome. Tonight’s contest, a 115-111 Phoenix victory, saw the Suns extend their win streak to 13. Phoenix was carried by Deandre Ayton and the bench in the first half, as San Antonio dedicated the bulk of their defensive attention to Book and CP3. In the third quarter, a Cam Payne onslaught helped to kill a mini-Spurs run. All of this set the stage for the fourth quarter, where the Suns were able to withstand a furious Spurs rally to earn the win.
