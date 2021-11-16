Faces of the Unvaccinated: Local nurse explains her reasoning for not getting vaccinated

East End doctors are encouraging parents to consult with their child’s pediatrician now that every kid 5 years and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Last Tuesday, a panel of experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the lower dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to protect younger children against the coronavirus. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, signed off on the recommendation that cleared the way for the parents of 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the United States to get their kids vaccinated.
