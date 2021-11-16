ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Faces of the Unvaccinated: Local nurse explains her reasoning for not getting vaccinated

KSNT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal nurse explains her reasoning for not...

www.ksnt.com

wmay.com

Teacher Explains Her Decision To Reveal Vaccination Status After Weeks Of Defiance

A District 186 teacher who was on unpaid leave for weeks for defying the state's COVID vaccination-or-testing requirement says she was never anti-vaccination… she's just anti-mandate. Appearing live on WMAY, Kadence Koen confirmed that she had been vaccinated against COVID-19 on the advice of her doctor, long before the state...
EDUCATION
sagharborexpress.com

Local Pediatricians Urge Parents To Get Kids Vaccinated

East End doctors are encouraging parents to consult with their child's pediatrician now that every kid 5 years and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Last Tuesday, a panel of experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the lower dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to protect younger children against the coronavirus. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, signed off on the recommendation that cleared the way for the parents of 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the United States to get their kids vaccinated.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Father, 40, who was told he was 'riddled' with cancer and had just weeks to live loses his battle with the disease just nine days after marrying his long-term girlfriend in an emotional ceremony

A father has died just three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Jamie Christie, 40, who worked in a steel plant in Scunthorpe, Linconshire, lost his battle with the disease on November 12, nine days after marrying long-term girlfriend Sophie Christie in an emotional service. Friends and family rushed to...
WEIGHT LOSS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn't proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OCRegister

Why did I get my daughter vaccinated? Because kids being unvaccinated isn't worth the risk

Parents play the key role in keeping children safe. Like most parents, my wife and I do all of the "normal" things to keep our five-year-old daughter safe and secure. In the car, we make sure that her seat belt is fastened; we taught her to cross streets safely; and we check the milk and other foods in the fridge for an expiration date. Nothing is more important to us than our little person's safety and well-being.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
centerforhealthjournalism.org

A hospitalized 8-year-old witnesses death. Her fear is part of a broader wave of pandemic trauma in kids

Brianna, 8, didn't know death was going to come so close to her. She was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California last January with multisystem inflammatory disorder in children, or MIS-C. This illness is characterized by total body inflammation due to a misguided immune response to coronavirus.
TORRANCE, CA
Daily Mail

GPs threaten to boycott Covid vaccine: Fury as doctors' union is accused of putting nation's health at risk with 'extreme' threats amid row over pay

The doctors' union has been accused of threatening to halt the Covid jab rollout over Government threats to name high-earning GPs. A leaked survey of doctors by the British Medical Association (BMA) suggests surgeries could refuse to administer Covid vaccinations as part of action to oppose naming those who earn more than £150,000, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.
PUBLIC HEALTH

