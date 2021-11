I knew there must have been a reason to stay on Atari’s mailing list. The Atari 2600 (or VCS, as it was originally called, but since Atari released another VCS, we’ll call it the 2600) can’t claim to be my favorite console. Most of its games were incredibly inferior ports of arcade titles, but people were just amazed that they could bring the arcade experience to their TV. Never mind that it could barely manage Space Invaders, it was new at the time, and that was exciting. These days, however, I rarely start the old girl. Maybe for a game of Berzerk, Plaque Attack, or, I don’t know, Ocean City Defender, but those are all short-lived. I’m not exactly interested in pursuing the world’s high score for Atari 2600 Pengo.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO