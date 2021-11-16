FBI, Bath Township Police Department Seeking Information In 2018 Fatal Shooting Of 68-Year-Old Man

BATH TOWNSHIP (CBS Detroit) — The FBI and Bath Township Police Department are seeking information on the 2018 shooting death of Chong Moua Yang.

The 68-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16, 2018, in the Rose Lake Wildlife Area of Michigan. Authorities said Yang left his Lansing home to go hunting between 3-4 p.m. and was carrying a shotgun, Hmong knife and backpack.

Photo of Chong Moua Yang. The 68-year-old was shot and killed while hunting on Nov. 16, 2018. (Photo provided by FBI Detroit Field Office)

Photo of Hmong knife similar to the knife carried by Chong Moua Yang. The 68-year-old was shot and killed in 2018. His knife was not at the scene and has never been found. (Photo provided by FBI Detroit Field Office)

His family began searching for him when he did not return home after dark. He was found dead from a gunshot wound in the area north of East Clark Road and east of Upton Road in Bath Township.

His shotgun, Hmong knife and backpack were missing and have never been found, authorities said.

On Tuesday, three years after his death, his family and authorities held a press conference, asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bath Township Police Department at 517-641-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

The FBI Detroit Field Office can be contacted at 313-965-2323.

