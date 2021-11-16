ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

2nd Fatal Plane Crash In 3 days Kills 2 In Northern Michigan

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007S8N_0cyQwBLa00

BOYNE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The second fatal plane crash in three days in northern Michigan killed the pilot and his passenger, authorities said Monday.

Pilot Kenneth Daniel Yott, 61, of Pontiac and 21-year-old passenger Corbin Dennis Kennedy of Howell were found dead Monday afternoon in the Beechcraft King Airplane in a wooded area in Charlevoix County’s Melrose Township, police said.

It wasn’t clear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Four people died in a plane crash Saturday on Michigan’s Beaver Island west of Mackinaw City. The twin-engine Britten-Norman plane was flying from Charlevoix, the FAA said in a statement.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

Comments / 3

Angel1966
6d ago

How sad this is to hear these smaller planes are having accidents like this! So sorry for all the families in both accidents. My father was a pilot and he loved these little planes to fly in. So sorry for loss of loved ones! Prayers to all affected by these horrible accidents!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
2
Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 17,008 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 17,008 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 83 deaths on Monday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,259,261 and 23,315 deaths as of Nov. 22. Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Last Michigan Kmart Store Closes In Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — The last Kmart in Michigan has closed in the state where the former brick-and-mortar retailer got its start. Sunday was the last day at the store in Marshall, City Manager Tom Tarkiewicz said Monday. Marshall is 100 miles west of Detroit. “They still had products...
MARSHALL, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mackinaw City, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
County
Charlevoix County, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
Charlevoix County, MI
Accidents
City
Mackinaw City, MI
Mackinaw City, MI
Accidents
City
Boyne City, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Charlevoix County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Charlevoix, MI
City
Howell, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Green Color In Clinton Township Creek Caused By Non-Toxic Dye For Water Testing

(CBS DETROIT)– The creek behind the Cranberry subdivision in Clinton Township looks normal now, but Sunday it was anything but, and that gave residents there quite a scare. “It was really like obvious I mean it was just like a little hint of a discoloration it was like something you would see out of a movie set,” said concerned neighbor Erick Mamudovski.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Van Buren County Man Faces 15 Charges After Poached Bucks Found

DECATUR, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The discovery of nine poached trophy bucks in a barn has led to 15 state wildlife charges against a Van Buren County man, authorities said. Justin Ernst, 33, of Decatur, was arraigned Nov. 9 in 7th District Court in Paw Paw and is scheduled to reappear in court on Dec. 20. He is free on bond. He faces up to $59,500 in reimbursement to the state if convicted.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Plane Crash#Accident#Ap#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
CBS Detroit

Attention Kmart Shoppers: Last Michigan Store Closing Sunday

(CBS Detroit) — The weekend marks the end of an era. In Marshall, a suburb of Battle Creek, you will find the last Blue Light Special, but not for long. Kmart is closing its last Michigan store on Sunday. At its peak, the chain the was found in Michigan had thousands of stores nationwide, including 134 in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy