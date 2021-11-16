ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Man Sentenced to 22 Years: Possession of Meth, 14 Firearms and Stolen Police Body Armor

 6 days ago

Alabama Man Sentenced to 22 Years

Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that on Monday, November 15, 2021, Judge Christopher A. Boyko sentenced Brandon L. Sheridan, 35, of Mobile, Alabama, to 22 years in prison.  A jury found Sheridan and codefendant Justin Martin, 34, of Akron, guilty of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in July of 2021.

According to court documents, on January 10, 2018, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Lake Street in Akron.  An investigation revealed that Martin and Sheridan were using the address as a base of operations to conduct drug trafficking activities.  During the execution of the warrant, officers encountered Martin and Sheridan inside the residence and located approximately 1 kilo of methamphetamine, 14 firearms (four of which were reported stolen), ammunition, approximately $7,000 in cash drug packaging materials and paraphernalia.

Officers also recovered law enforcement-issued body armor previously reported stolen from a Cuyahoga Falls police officer during a residential burglary.

Judge Boyko sentenced codefendant Justin Martin to 23 years imprisonment on October 29, 2021.   

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Akron Police Department.  This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron P. Howell and Peter Daly.

that's a little excessive isn't it. I mean people commit murder and don't get that long.

