1 person injured after a crash on Sylvan Avenue and Oakdale Road; Christopher Ramirez arrested (Modesto, CA) Nationwide Report

On Sunday morning, one person suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Sylvan Avenue while officers arrested 33-year-old Christopher Ramirez, of Modesto, on suspicion of DUI.

The single-vehicle crash took place outside a Stop n’ Save Liquors & Groceries store at Sylvan Avenue and Oakdale Road.

November 16, 2021