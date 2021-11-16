1 person injured after a crash on Sylvan Avenue and Oakdale Road; Christopher Ramirez arrested (Modesto, CA)
On Sunday morning, one person suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Sylvan Avenue while officers arrested 33-year-old Christopher Ramirez, of Modesto, on suspicion of DUI.
The single-vehicle crash took place outside a Stop n’ Save Liquors & Groceries store at Sylvan Avenue and Oakdale Road.
November 16, 2021
