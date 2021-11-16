AI Speeds Delivery of Information Critical for Whale Conservation

A central role of Cefas is to provide science evidence and advice to the UK government on fisheries related topics in an increasingly busy marine space. In their 25-year Environment Plan, the UK government committed to develop a sustainable and profitable fishing sector, whilst pledging to protect at least 30% of the global ocean within MPAs by 2030. At COP26 (2021), the Global Offshore Wind Alliance was launched by the Global Wind Energy Council in a bid to encourage government and private sectors to collaborate in utilising offshore wind power. In the same marine areas, the offshore wind power industry is rapidly expanding to meet targets of 40 GW of power by 2030 and to achieve 'net zero' by 2050 as stated in the updated Climate Change Act. The potential effects and subsequent impacts (both positive and negative) on fisheries species and their stocks of these Government commitments is a focal issue to address in terms of the sustainable and profitable allocation of marine resources in the upcoming years.

