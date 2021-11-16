ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

New Report: Alarming Knowledge Gaps in the Global Status of Marine Life

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GOOS BioEco Panel and its partners undertook a global survey and published their findings in a new paper. The GOOS BioEco Panel and its partners undertook a global survey and published their findings in a new paper last week. These findings will allow GOOS and its partners to prioritize and...

ScienceAlert

Humans Have Broken One of The Natural Power Laws Governing Earth's Oceans

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...
SCIENCE
ecomagazine.com

The GCRMN: Promoting, Utilizing and Sharing Coral Reef Monitoring Data to Better Guide Management

In shallow tropical marine waters, the symbiosis between tiny photosynthetic organisms, named zooxanthellae, and hard corals forms the foundation of one of the largest biologically structures on Earth: coral reefs. Despite representing less than 0.1% of the ocean’s area, these ecosystems provide shelter to about one quarter of all marine species. In addition to this tremendous diversity, coral reefs are crucial to the well-being of many human populations, providing benefits such as fisheries, economic resources from tourism, coastal protection, among others. At the same time, however, coral reefs are highly impacted by human activities, such as overfishing, destruction of habitats or land-based pollution, resulting in large areas of degraded reef that disrupt natural ecosystem processes. In addition to these direct impacts, are the effects of climate change, mostly with the higher risk of more frequent and powerful tropical storms, heat stress and ocean acidification, which can lead to increased destruction to the overall coral reef structure, coral bleaching, and reduced growth rates, respectively.
WILDLIFE
ecomagazine.com

Ocean Career: Coastal Ecologist at Point Blue Conservation Science

Point Blue Conservation Science’s Monterey Program is centered on conservation of western snowy plovers and the sandy beach and dune ecosystem along the central California coast. Working closely with the United States Fish & Wildlife Service, California Department of Parks & Recreation, California Department of Fish & Wildlife and other...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

New knowledge towards increasing carbon dioxide uptake in plants

Imagine being able to grow plants that could absorb even more CO2 from Earth's atmosphere and thereby help solve the world's climate problems. Humans have selected, bred and optimized plants to increase food production and ensure for our survival for thousands of years. But the most important and fundamental function...
WILDLIFE
#Marine Science#Marine Life#Marine Biology#Fish#Future Earth#The Goos Bioeco Panel#Frontiers#Goos Bioeco#Unesco
TheConversationAU

Why it's time to reconsider the ecological contribution of introduced species -- even in New Zealand

The loss of biodiversity is one of the most catastrophic developments of our time. The impacts will possibly outpace those of global warming. Growing evidence that humans have triggered a sixth global mass extinction means the protection of remaining species is a priority beyond dispute to secure ecological services such carbon cycling, clean water and air, and healthy oceans. The key drivers of species loss are climate change, habitat degradation, pollution, and exotic species that become invasive. This has led conservation ecologists to follow the simple rule of “protect natives, fight exotics”. If we had an unlimited budget, I would hardly challenge...
ANIMALS
ecomagazine.com

DNA Analysis Confirms 2,000-Year-Old Sustainable Fishing Practices of Tsleil-Waututh Nation

Ancient Indigenous fishing practices can be used to inform sustainable management and conservation today, according to a new study from Simon Fraser University. Working with the Tsleil-Waututh Nation and using new palaeogenetic analytical techniques developed in SFU Archaeology's ancient DNA lab, directed by professor Dongya Yang, the results of a new collaborative study featured in Scientific Reports provides strong evidence that prior to European colonization, Coast Salish people were managing chum salmon by selectively harvesting males.
SCIENCE
ecomagazine.com

Global Inputs and Impacts of Human Wastewater in Coastal Ecosystems

The tendency for most of us when it comes to human wastewater is out of sight, out of mind. Rarely do we consider what happens after we flush that toilet or turn off that tap. However, researchers at UC Santa Barbara have turned their attention and considerable computational power to the subject and its impacts on global coastal ecosystems. The results aren't pretty, but they are enlightening.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

We May Finally Understand Why These Gargantuan Mollusks Got So Huge

During the late Cretaceous, around 80 million years ago, monsters roamed the Earth. Not just the tyrannosaurs and titanosaurs. Even smaller animals could be super-sized. It was during this time that the size of a type of marine mollusk peaked, with the largest species of ammonite reaching sizes up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) across. No other ammonite ever reached such a prodigious size – and, as with all outliers, scientists have been keen to understand exactly why. Now, after studying the fossilized remains of 154 ammonites across a range of sizes, an international team led by paleontologist Christina Ifrim of Heidelberg University...
WILDLIFE
sciencealert.com

Newly Developed DNA Technique Confirms Identity of Sitting Bull's Great-Grandson

A man's claim to be the great-grandson of Sitting Bull has been confirmed using DNA taken from the Native American leader's scalp lock – billed as the first time genetic evidence has corroborated a family relationship between a historic figure and a living descendant. The breakthrough was made possible by...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

'False fossils' littered across Mars may complicate the search for life on Red Planet

Mars may be covered in dozens of different nonbiological "false fossils," which could interfere with the search for life on the Red Planet, two researchers say. NASA's Perseverance rover touched down on Mars in February, and the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch the Rosalind Franklin rover in 2022. Both will scour the Martian surface for biosignatures — traces of past life — left behind from around 4 billion years ago, when the planet may have been habitable.
ASTRONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

New knowledge about naturally acquired immunity may improve malaria vaccines

Copenhagen [Denmark], November 15 (ANI): Scientists all over the globe are working to understand malaria parasite infections to fight them. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have come to a significant closer step, as they have found an important difference between naturally acquired immunity and immunity following vaccination. The findings...
CANCER
ecomagazine.com

Ocean Career: Chief Scientist at Ocean Exploration Trust

Ocean Exploration Trust (OET) is hiring a forward-thinking, collaborative Chief Scientist committed to advancing ocean exploration, developing programs that promote inclusivity in the field, and liaising with the ocean science community to broadly share results and open data. As the Chief Scientist, you will be responsible for ensuring the work...
ECONOMY
ecomagazine.com

ECOncrete® Peer-reviewed Study Finds Significantly Greater Ecological Value for Ecological Concrete Mattresses in Comparison to Standard Designs

A peer-reviewed study of a team led by marine biologist Dr. Ido Sella and coastal engineer Dr. Andrew Rella of international eco-engineering company, ECOncrete Tech Ltd., has found that the firm’s ecologically engineered articulated concrete block mattresses significantly elevate the ecological value of concrete-based coastal and marine infrastructure due to modifications of the concrete composition, surface texture and macro-design.
ENVIRONMENT
ecomagazine.com

Ocean Career: Fisheries Scientist at Cefas

A central role of Cefas is to provide science evidence and advice to the UK government on fisheries related topics in an increasingly busy marine space. In their 25-year Environment Plan, the UK government committed to develop a sustainable and profitable fishing sector, whilst pledging to protect at least 30% of the global ocean within MPAs by 2030. At COP26 (2021), the Global Offshore Wind Alliance was launched by the Global Wind Energy Council in a bid to encourage government and private sectors to collaborate in utilising offshore wind power. In the same marine areas, the offshore wind power industry is rapidly expanding to meet targets of 40 GW of power by 2030 and to achieve 'net zero' by 2050 as stated in the updated Climate Change Act. The potential effects and subsequent impacts (both positive and negative) on fisheries species and their stocks of these Government commitments is a focal issue to address in terms of the sustainable and profitable allocation of marine resources in the upcoming years.
SCIENCE
CBS San Francisco

Kelp Forest Loss An Ecological Disaster Requiring Creative Solutions In Age of Climate Change

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Over the last 10 years, an ecological disaster has taken place along the coast from San Francisco north. Bull kelp forests, which provide some of the most productive habitat for sea life anywhere on the planet, have declined by 96%. The once thriving undersea forests have been replaced by seemingly endless beds of purple urchins. These “urchin barrens” as they are called by scientists are exactly what they sound like. Nothing else can live there now. It’s a crushing loss for communities along our coast who have depended on the diverse bounty kelp beds once provided. Most...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

