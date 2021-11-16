ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biogen Research Chief to Retire

Alfred Sandrock, the research chief at Biogen, will be leaving the company at the end of the year, Reuters reports. According to Biogen, Sandrock has been on the company's executive committee since 2015, served...

FDA Reclassifies Certain Hepatitis C Diagnostic Tests, Blood Lancets

NEW YORK – The US Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday that it has issued two final orders reclassifying certain hepatitis C diagnostic tests from Class III to Class II. Additionally, it reclassified blood lancet devices from Class I to Class II and Class III. The change applies to...
In Brief This Week: Illumina, PerkinElmer, Ginkgo Bioworks, and More

NEW YORK – Illumina this week announced it has invested $5 million in a new genomics lab in Melbourne. The Illumina Innovation Collective will provide supported access to its latest DNA sequencing, arrays, and data analysis tools. The facility will support at least six Australian research projects at a time and will host Illumina for Startups Australia.
Wider Boosters Expected in US

The US Food and Drug Administration may authorize booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for all adults as early as Thursday, the New York Times reports. It adds that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may also weigh in on Friday, which could allow broader booster vaccinations to begin.
Janet Woodcock
Merck, Burning Rock Ink Liquid Biopsy Companion Diagnostics Deal

NEW YORK – Burning Rock Biotech said Thursday that it has entered a strategic partnership with Merck to develop a companion diagnostic for the MET inhibitor tepotinib (Tepmetko) in the mainland China market, using Burning Rock's OncoCompass Target panel. Tepotinib is an oral MET inhibitor approved for the treatment of...
With Aduhelm Approved, Biogen’s R&D Head Will Retire

As Biogen continues to struggle with the fallout from the controversial approval of Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, the company is preparing for its head of research and development to step down at the end of the year. On Monday, Cambridge, Mass.-based Biogen announced that after 23 years with the company, Alfred...
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kezar Jumps On Data, Biogen R&D Chief To Retire, Molecular Partners Wilts On COVID Trial Disappointment

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Kezar Life Sciences Reports Positive Interim Phase 2 Data For Lupus Nephritis Treatment Candidate. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) announced positive interim results from the Phase 2 portion of the MISSION clinical study evaluating...
Another COVID-19 Pill Agreement

Pfizer is licensing its antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 to the nonprofit Medicines Patent Pool, the Wall Street Journal reports. Earlier this month, Pfizer announced that its investigational antiviral drug to treat COVID-19, a protease inhibitor given in combination with another antiviral, ritonavir, showed an 89 percent reduction in risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death in a phase 2/3 trial.
Cancer Dx Firms ACT Genomics, Sanomics Merge

NEW YORK – Cancer diagnostic firm ACT Genomics announced on Monday that it has merged with lung cancer diagnostic company Sanomics. Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed. Both companies are part of the Hong Kong government's business incubator Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, ACT Genomics...
Boosters for All US Adults

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized SARS-CoV-2 boosters for all US adults who have already been vaccinated, NPR reports. The emergency use authorizations the FDA granted are for both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna SARS-CoV-2 boosters, it adds. The agency authorized Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine boosters in September and Moderna SARS-CoV-2 boosters in October, but limited them to individuals 65 years old or older and younger individuals at increased risk of developing severe disease. The new authorization extends that eligibility to all adults over the age of 18, according to NPR. It adds that individuals who initially received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines would be booster-eligible six months after their second dose, while individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be eligible for a booster two months later.
New Roche Cobas System Nabs CE Mark

NEW YORK – Roche announced on Thursday that its new Cobas 5800 molecular instrument has received CE marking. The platform builds on Roche's Cobas menu, which includes its Cobas 6800 and 8800 instruments, and provides a more compact module with a fully automated workflow. The real-time PCR-based instrument delivers up...
BioMark Diagnostics Nabs Canadian Funding for Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy

NEW YORK – Liquid biopsy firm BioMark Diagnostics said Tuesday that its Quebec-based subsidiary, BioMark Diagnostic Solutions, has been awarded advisory services and funding of up to C$169,550 ($135,062) from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program to support development of a liquid biopsy assay for the early detection and screening of lung cancer.
Covid Prevention: AstraZeneca’s Antibody Drug Turns Out 80% Effective

There are all kinds of treatments that turned out effective against the novel coronavirus-produced disease, covid 19. Now, AstraZeneca is making headlines due to its own treatment. AstraZeneca’s treatment is efficient. CNBC revealed that AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment has been shown to be highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in people who...
