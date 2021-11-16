Illumina, Genetic Alliance Launch $120M Global Whole-Genome Sequencing Program

The privacy risks related to reidentifying genomic data by linking it to matched images of human faces are substantially lower than many believe, according to a new report appearing in this week's Science Advances. Direct-to-consumer DNA testing has resulted in an abundance of genomic data for millions of people who may choose to share their sequenced genomes in the public domain through services such as OpenSNP, raising a number of privacy concerns. One particularly acute concern raised in recent literature the ability to link a genome to a photograph of an individual's face. To assess this risk, a group of Washington University in St. Louis and Vanderbilt University scientists developed a computational reidentification approach that they applied to the OpenSNP database and a new dataset of face images collected from an online setting and paired with a select subset of 126 genomes. They find that, for most individuals, the actual risk posed by linkage attacks to typical face images is substantially smaller than reported in prior investigations. Moreover, they show that a small amount of well-calibrated noise, imperceptible to humans, can be added to images to markedly reduce such risk. "The results of this investigation create an opportunity to create image filters that enable individuals to have better control over reidentification risk based on linkage," they write. GenomeWeb has more on this, here.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO