Illumina, Genetic Alliance Launch $120M Global Whole-Genome Sequencing Program

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 6 days ago

NEW YORK – Illumina and Genetic Alliance said on Tuesday that they are launching a new program to expand patient access to whole-genome sequencing around the world. The iHope Genetic Health program will help the nonprofit Genetic Alliance create a...

www.genomeweb.com

GenomeWeb

Cancer Dx Firms ACT Genomics, Sanomics Merge

NEW YORK – Cancer diagnostic firm ACT Genomics announced on Monday that it has merged with lung cancer diagnostic company Sanomics. Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed. Both companies are part of the Hong Kong government's business incubator Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, ACT Genomics...
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Science Papers Examine Reidentification Risks, Patient Similarity Network for Multiple Myeloma

The privacy risks related to reidentifying genomic data by linking it to matched images of human faces are substantially lower than many believe, according to a new report appearing in this week's Science Advances. Direct-to-consumer DNA testing has resulted in an abundance of genomic data for millions of people who may choose to share their sequenced genomes in the public domain through services such as OpenSNP, raising a number of privacy concerns. One particularly acute concern raised in recent literature the ability to link a genome to a photograph of an individual's face. To assess this risk, a group of Washington University in St. Louis and Vanderbilt University scientists developed a computational reidentification approach that they applied to the OpenSNP database and a new dataset of face images collected from an online setting and paired with a select subset of 126 genomes. They find that, for most individuals, the actual risk posed by linkage attacks to typical face images is substantially smaller than reported in prior investigations. Moreover, they show that a small amount of well-calibrated noise, imperceptible to humans, can be added to images to markedly reduce such risk. "The results of this investigation create an opportunity to create image filters that enable individuals to have better control over reidentification risk based on linkage," they write. GenomeWeb has more on this, here.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

In Brief This Week: Illumina, PerkinElmer, Ginkgo Bioworks, and More

NEW YORK – Illumina this week announced it has invested $5 million in a new genomics lab in Melbourne. The Illumina Innovation Collective will provide supported access to its latest DNA sequencing, arrays, and data analysis tools. The facility will support at least six Australian research projects at a time and will host Illumina for Startups Australia.
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

Postsurgical ctDNA Analysis Predicts Adjuvant Chemotherapy Benefit in NSCLC

NEW YORK – Longitudinal analysis of non-small cell lung cancer patients' circulating tumor DNA following surgery can predict disease recurrence risk and help guide adjuvant chemotherapy decisions, according to new research from researchers in China. The study, led by a group of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences...
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Helix, Cue Health Partner on SARS-CoV-2 Variant Sequencing Study

NEW YORK — Population genomics firm Helix has signed an agreement with Cue Health to generate SARS-CoV-2 sequencing data for a study of individuals who test positive for the virus with Cue Health's at-home COVID-19 test, the companies said on Thursday. Under the terms of the deal, people who test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GenomeWeb

Jumpcode Genomics: Brandon Poe

Jumpcode Genomics has appointed Brandon Poe its chief financial officer. He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company's finance, operations, and strategic initiatives. Poe brings 25 years of financial experience in the life sciences, medical devices, and genomics services industries, the company said. He most recently served...
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

Merck, Burning Rock Ink Liquid Biopsy Companion Diagnostics Deal

NEW YORK – Burning Rock Biotech said Thursday that it has entered a strategic partnership with Merck to develop a companion diagnostic for the MET inhibitor tepotinib (Tepmetko) in the mainland China market, using Burning Rock's OncoCompass Target panel. Tepotinib is an oral MET inhibitor approved for the treatment of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

The benefit of diagnostic whole genome sequencing in schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders

Schizophrenia has a multifactorial etiology, involving a polygenic architecture. The potential benefit of whole genome sequencing (WGS) in schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders is not well studied. We investigated the yield of clinical WGS analysis in 251 families with a proband diagnosed with schizophrenia (N"‰="‰190), schizoaffective disorder (N"‰="‰49), or other conditions involving psychosis (N"‰="‰48). Participants were recruited in Israel and USA, mainly of Jewish, Arab, and other European ancestries. Trio (parents and proband) WGS was performed for 228 families (90.8%); in the other families, WGS included parents and at least two affected siblings. In the secondary analyses, we evaluated the contribution of rare variant enrichment in particular gene sets, and calculated polygenic risk score (PRS) for schizophrenia. For the primary outcome, diagnostic rate was 6.4%; we found clinically significant, single nucleotide variants (SNVs) or small insertions or deletions (indels) in 14 probands (5.6%), and copy number variants (CNVs) in 2 (0.8%). Significant enrichment of rare loss-of-function variants was observed in a gene set of top schizophrenia candidate genes in affected individuals, compared with population controls (N"‰="‰6,840). The PRS for schizophrenia was significantly increased in the affected individuals group, compared to their unaffected relatives. Last, we were also able to provide pharmacogenomics information based on CYP2D6 genotype data for most participants, and determine their antipsychotic metabolizer status. In conclusion, our findings suggest that WGS may have a role in the setting of both research and genetic counseling for individuals with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders and their families.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

New Roche Cobas System Nabs CE Mark

NEW YORK – Roche announced on Thursday that its new Cobas 5800 molecular instrument has received CE marking. The platform builds on Roche's Cobas menu, which includes its Cobas 6800 and 8800 instruments, and provides a more compact module with a fully automated workflow. The real-time PCR-based instrument delivers up...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma: genetic insights into a lung cancer entity with distinct clinical behavior and genomic features

Invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma (IMA) is defined by the WHO classification as a primary lung adenocarcinoma with tumor cells showing goblet cell- or columnar cell-morphology (Fig.Â 1) with abundant intracytoplasmic mucin1. Due to its distinctive clinical features, i.e., peripheral location and a high frequency of multifocal, multilobular, and bilateral occurrence it has been defined as a distinctive entity with dismal outcome for many years and formerly been referred to as mucinous bronchioloalveolar carcinoma. Previous studies provided evidence for molecular features distinct from non-mucinous adenocarcinomas, with frequent KRAS mutations resembling RAS alterations in gastrointestinal tumors and oncogenic fusions in KRAS wild-type IMAs, as well as distinct clinical characteristics such as predominant recurrences in the lungs and a more aggressive phenotype for NRG1-rearranged tumors2,3.
CANCER
healthitanalytics.com

Machine Learning, Whole Genome Sequencing Detect Disease Outbreaks

“The current method used by hospitals to find and stop infectious disease transmission among patients is antiquated. These practices haven’t changed significantly in over a century,” senior author and professor of infectious diseases at Pitt’s School of Medicine and epidemiology at Pitt’s Graduate School of Public Health, Lee Harrison, MD, said in a press release.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Epigenetic Editing Firm Chroma Medicine Launches With $125M in Seed, Series A Financing

NEW YORK – Epigenetic editing startup Chroma Medicine launched on Wednesday with $125 million in seed and Series A financing. Atlas Venture and Newpath Partners invested in the seed financing round, with participation from Sofinnova Partners. The Series A was led by Cormorant Asset Management, with participation by Casdin Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, Omega Funds, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, and Wellington Management, as well as all seed investors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Homozygous duplication identified by whole genome sequencing causes LRBA deficiency

In more than one-third of primary immunodeficiency (PID) patients, extensive genetic analysis including whole-exome sequencing (WES) fails to identify the genetic defect. Whole-genome sequencing (WGS) is able to detect variants missed by other genomics platforms, enabling the molecular diagnosis of otherwise unresolved cases. Here, we report two siblings, offspring of consanguineous parents, who experienced similar severe events encompassing early onset of colitis, lymphoproliferation, and hypogammaglobulinemia, typical of lipopolysaccharide-responsive and beige-like anchor (LRBA) or cytotoxic T lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA4) deficiencies. Gene-panel sequencing, comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) array, and WES failed to reveal a genetic aberration in relevant genes. WGS of these patients detected a 12.3"‰kb homozygous tandem duplication that was absent in control cohorts and is predicted to disrupt the reading frame of the LRBA gene. The variant was validated by PCR and Sanger sequencing, demonstrating the presence of the junction between the reference and the tandem-duplicated sequence. Droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) further confirmed the copy number in the unaffected parents (CN"‰="‰3, heterozygous) and affected siblings (CN"‰="‰4, homozygous), confirming the expected segregation pattern. In cases of suspected inherited immunodeficiency, WGS may reveal a mutation when other methods such as microarray and WES analysis failed to detect an aberration.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Should all babies have their genome sequenced at birth?

Genomics England, a government owned company, recently announced a pilot program of whole genome sequencing to screen for genetic diseases in 200,000 healthy seeming newborns. But should every newborn baby have their whole genome sequenced? Experts debate the issue in The BMJ today. Extensive clinical evidence has shown that screening...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
GenomeWeb

Burning Rock Details Launch Plans for Three New Oncology Assays in 2022

NEW YORK – Burning Rock Biotech provided updates this week on its timelines for new product launches in 2022, which are poised to help the company enter several new areas of clinical cancer genomics and expected to contribute significantly to its growth in coming years. During a call discussing the...
CANCER
Medagadget.com

[2021] Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Growth With Healthy CAGR of 10.3% to reach US$ 1,936.4 Mn till 2028 | Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., BGI Diagnosis Co., Ltd., Berry Genomics Corporation, Illumina, Inc.

Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a new method of detecting fetal chromosomal aneuploidies in pregnancies by evaluating fetal cell-free DNA circulating in the mother’s blood. It includes screening a baby or embryo for specific diseases or birth abnormalities before the child is born. Statistics:. The global non-invasive prenatal testing market...
MARKETS
GenomeWeb

Bruker, Cellenion Ink Comarketing Agreement for Single-Cell Proteomics

NEW YORK – Cellenion said Tuesday that it has entered a comarketing agreement with Bruker around tools for single-cell proteomics experiments. Under the agreement, the companies will pair Lyon, France-based Cellenion's cellenOne single-cell isolation and dispensing system with Bruker's timsTOF SCP mass spectrometer to enable label-free single-cell proteomics workflows. Cellenion's...
BUSINESS

