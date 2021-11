The Long Beach Beach State women’s basketball team has been hanging its hat on defense since head coach Jeff Cammon took over the program. This year, that defense has been wreaking absolute havoc on opponents as the Beach have gotten off to an undefeated 4-0 start, with every game decided by at least 16 points. In 16 quarters so far this season, Long Beach has held opponents to single digits in three of them, and to 11 points or fewer in seven of them.

