‘Minx’: Alicia Hannah-Kim, Amy Landecker, & Gillian Jacobs Among 5 Recurring Cast In HBO Max Series

By Rosy Cordero
 6 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : The HBO Max comedy series Minx has added five recurring cast members and two guest stars.

Alicia Hannah-Kim ( Grey’s Anatomy , White Collar ), Amy Landecker ( Transparent , Your Honor ), Gillian Jacobs ( Community , Fear Street ), Austin Nichols (Walker, Ray Donovan), and Rich Sommer ( Mad Men , Run ) are set to recur. Hope Davis ( Love Life , Your Honor ) and Stephen Tobolowsky ( One Day at a Time , Silicon Valley ) will guest star.

Written by Ellen Rapoport and set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers on Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Hannah-Kim plays Wendy Mah, a best-selling feminist author. Landecker plays Bridget Westbury, the San Fernando Valley’s newest and most conservative city councilwoman. Jacobs plays Maggie, a friend from Joyce’s New York days. Nichols plays Billy “The Goat” Brunson, a hotshot quarterback with a bad-boy reputation. Sommer plays Lenny, Joyce’s brother-in-law.

Davis plays Victoria Hartnett, a prominent academic feminist. Tobolowsky plays Conrad Ross, the president of Joyce’s tennis club.

2020-21 HBO Max Pilots &amp; Series Orders

The previously announced cast includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

Rapoport serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, and Ben Karlin. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

Hannah-Kim is represented by Elevate Entertainment and Performers Management. Landecker is with ICM, Principal Entertainment, Felker Toczek Suddleson. Jacobs is represented by Authentic, UTA, and Lichter Grossman Nichols. Nichols is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Silver Lining Entertainment. Sommer is represented by Harris Spylios Managementand Domain LA.

Davis is repped by UTA and Kipperman Management. Tobolowsky is repped by Framework Entertainment and Innovative Artists.

Related
Deadline

‘The Flight Attendant’: Alanna Ubach Joins Season 2 Of HBO Max Series As Recurring Guest Star

EXCLUSIVE: Alanna Ubach (Bombshell, Euphoria) has joined the Season 2 cast of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed series The Flight Attendant as a recurring guest star. She’ll appear in the new season—which is currently in production—alongside returning series regulars Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez; new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria; returning recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall; and new recurring guest stars Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo. The Max Original based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel of the same name centers...
TV SERIES
Deadline

HBO Max Drops ‘Beforeigners’ Season Two Trailer; Paul Kaye, Ann Akinjirin, Billy Postlethwaite Join Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a trailer for the second season of Beforeigners, HBO Max’s debut original from Norway. The sci-fi drama from Lilyhammer’s Eilif Skodvin and Anne Bjørnstad is introducing a wealth of new international cast members for the second season, including Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones) Ann Akinjirin (I May Destroy You), Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials), Billy Postlethwaite (Chernobyl), Hedda Stiernstedt (The Restaurant) and Philip Rosch (The Alienist). Krista Kosonen and Nicolai Cleve Broch will reprise their roles as main characters Alfhildr and Lars and Tobias Santelmann (The Last Kingdom) will return as Olav the Holy. The series starts with Oslo shaken by a brutal murder. Lars and Alfhildr are brought back together in an investigation with ties to several countries and centuries which raises the question: could Jack the Ripper have ‘timeigrated’ to the present? Police detectives, Lars and Alfhildr soon realize that if they are to capture the killer, they can only trust each other. Terje Strømstad is producer, Jens Lien is co-executive producer and executive producers are Fridrik Mar, Eilif Skodvin & Anne Bjørnstad. Executive producers for HBO Max are Christian Wikander, Steve Matthews and Antony Root.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Ke Nui Road’: HBO Max Sets Full Cast For Lifeguard Drama Pilot From John Wells & Matt Kester

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has set the full cast for its lifeguard drama pilot Ke Nui Road. Robbie Magasiva (Spreadsheet, Wentworth), Andrew Creer (Lethal Weapon, You), Tessa de Josselin (Mr. Inbetween, Paper Champions), Kekoa Scott Kekumano (The White Lotus, Aquaman), Koa Tom, Rachel Ogechi Kanu (My Best Friend’s Exorcism), Z’aree Pu’ukani Loganbill, Ethan Rich (Hawaiian Vacation, Last of the Grads), and George Mason (The Power of the Dog) are set as series regulars in the Max Original pilot from John Wells, Animal Kingdom writer Matt Kester, and Warner Bros. Television. Written by Kester and directed by Wells, Ke Nui Road is a...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': 12 Best Guest Stars

Blue Bloods, like any good police procedural, is filled with characters played by guest stars who appear in only a handful of episodes, but still make memorable appearances. During Season 9, Blue Bloods brought in Lou Diamond Phillips as a new villain for Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), and has already become a fan-favorite character. He even appeared in Season 10 episodes as well. Comedian Aasif Mandvi also played a a surprisingly serious part in episodes of Seasons 9, 10, and 11.
NFL
digitalspy.com

Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant casts Euphoria star in season 2

The Flight Attendant has announced another new recurring guest star for its second season, and this time its Euphoria and Bombshell star Alanna Ubach. The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco's mystery thriller has been teasing series two for weeks with new castings and behind the scenes photos. Ubach, known...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy season 18 casts Top Gun: Maverick star as new doctor

Grey's Anatomy is adding a new doctor to the current season. The series, which is currently in the middle of its 18th run, will welcome Top Gun: Maverick star Greg Tarzan Davis as Jordan Wright for a recurring role, Deadline reports. Wright, who is a Minnesota resident, has been described...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Rookie’: Peyton List and James Remar Cast as Tim’s Sister and Father

The Rookie‘s Sergeant Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) is getting some family members as Peyton List (The Tomorrow People) and James Remar (Dexter) are joining the ABC series as his sister and father, respectively. As first reported by TVLine, List will play Gennifer “Genny” Bradford, who, much like her “baby brother,”...
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Search Party’ First Look: HBO Max Sets Final Season Return & Unveils Guest Lineup (PHOTOS)

HBO Max has announced the beginning of the end for its comedy Search Party as the streaming platform sets a premiere for the fifth and final season. Arriving with all ten episodes on Friday, January 7, 2022, Search Party‘s fifth chapter sees Dory (Alia Shawkat) enter a very public business partnership with a charismatic tech billionaire named Tunnel Quinn (played by guest star Jeff Goldblum) as she faces life on the other side of her near-death experience in Season 4.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Dexter: New Blood: Season Two? Has the Showtime Sequel Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Dexter: New Blood TV show is a continuation of the Dexter television series. The sequel series stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Julia Jones, Jack Alcott, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Clancy Brown, and David Magidoff. In the original show, Dexter Morgan (Hall) is a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer. In the series finale, he is presumed dead but is revealed to be leading a quiet life, working for a lumber company in Oregon. Now, 10 years later, we find Morgan living as shopkeeper Jim Lindsay in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. He has developed a relationship with Angela Bishop (Jones), the town’s chief of police, and has suppressed his serial killing urges. Morgan may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his inner “Dark Passenger” inevitably beckons.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
justjaredjr.com

Pauline Chalamet, Midori Francis & More Premiere New HBO Max Series!

Pauline Chalamet slicks her hair back for the premiere of her new series The Sex Lives of College Girls held at Hammer Museum on Wednesday (November 10) in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old actress was joined at the event by several of her co-stars, including Midori Francis, Renee Rapp, Amrit Kaur, Kavi Ladnier, and Alyah Chanelle Scott, as well as creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling.
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

Official Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max Comedy Series SORT OF

HBO Max has released these official key art and trailer for their upcoming Comedy Series SORT OF which debuts November 18. Created by Bilal Baig (“Acha Bacha”) and Fab Filippo (“Save Me”) and an official selection of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, the Max Original comedy SORT OF debuts THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18 on HBO Max with all eight episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Hype’ Streetwear Competition Series Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

Offset and his crew of fashion co-signers are bringing their streetwear competition series The Hype back for a second season. HBO Max has renewed the reality series for a second season. The series, which premiered in August, comes from Scout Productions, the company behind Netflix’s Queer Eye. Season one featured special guest appearances from A$AP Ferg, Cardi B, Dapper Dan, and Wiz Khalifa and the winning designs from the first season were featured on StockX – with all items selling out within 24 hours of the episode’s release. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season The series will see a group of streetwear...
TV SHOWS
featureweekly.com

‘Search Party’ comedy series will end with season 5 on HBO Max

HBO Max announced that “Search Party” will end with its fifth season, which will debut with every one of the 10 scenes on Jan. 7, 2022. Search Party was renewed for its fifth season in February. In the wake of bowing its initial two seasons in 2016 and 2017 on TBS, the comedy, which considers Michael Showalter as a part of its executive producers, sat on the seat until its third season showed up on HBO Max in summer 2020, not long after the decoration’s launch. Season four appeared over a fourteen day length this previous January.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Search Party’: HBO Max Series Will End With Season 5, Streamer Sets Premiere Date & Unveils First-Look Photos

HBO Max will bring in the new year with the final season of popular dark comedy Search Party. The streamer revealed that season five will be the final season. It comes as it set the premiere date for its return and unveiled a first look at the season. Created by Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, Search Party stars Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In Season 4, Dory was held prisoner by...
TV SERIES
The Oregonian

‘South Side’ returns to HBO Max for Season 2: How to watch, cast, trailer

“South Side” Season 2 premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, Nov. 11. The series, which previously aired on Comedy Central, has moved to HBO Max streaming. It follows two friends, Simon and Kareme, who are ready to start their careers as “adventure capitalists” but get stuck working at Rent-T-Own. The series takes place in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood and “offers an authentic look into what life on the South Side is all about.”
TV SERIES
