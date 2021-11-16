‘Minx’: Alicia Hannah-Kim, Amy Landecker, & Gillian Jacobs Among 5 Recurring Cast In HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE : The HBO Max comedy series Minx has added five recurring cast members and two guest stars.

Alicia Hannah-Kim ( Grey’s Anatomy , White Collar ), Amy Landecker ( Transparent , Your Honor ), Gillian Jacobs ( Community , Fear Street ), Austin Nichols (Walker, Ray Donovan), and Rich Sommer ( Mad Men , Run ) are set to recur. Hope Davis ( Love Life , Your Honor ) and Stephen Tobolowsky ( One Day at a Time , Silicon Valley ) will guest star.

Written by Ellen Rapoport and set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers on Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Hannah-Kim plays Wendy Mah, a best-selling feminist author. Landecker plays Bridget Westbury, the San Fernando Valley’s newest and most conservative city councilwoman. Jacobs plays Maggie, a friend from Joyce’s New York days. Nichols plays Billy “The Goat” Brunson, a hotshot quarterback with a bad-boy reputation. Sommer plays Lenny, Joyce’s brother-in-law.

Davis plays Victoria Hartnett, a prominent academic feminist. Tobolowsky plays Conrad Ross, the president of Joyce’s tennis club.

The previously announced cast includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

Rapoport serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, and Ben Karlin. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

Hannah-Kim is represented by Elevate Entertainment and Performers Management. Landecker is with ICM, Principal Entertainment, Felker Toczek Suddleson. Jacobs is represented by Authentic, UTA, and Lichter Grossman Nichols. Nichols is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Silver Lining Entertainment. Sommer is represented by Harris Spylios Managementand Domain LA.

Davis is repped by UTA and Kipperman Management. Tobolowsky is repped by Framework Entertainment and Innovative Artists.