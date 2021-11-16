Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, & More To Reunite For HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’

Daniel Radcliffe , Rupert Grint , Emma Watson , and more stars from the Harry Potter franchise will reunite for HBO Max ’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts , premiering on Jan. 1.

The retrospective special will feature interviews and cast conversations two decades since the world was enchanted by the story of the boy who lived.

Cast members who will be part of the celebration include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart, Filmmaker Chris Columbus, and more.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical, to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

Return to Hogwarts is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London—The Making of Harry Potter. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and UK-based Pulse Films.