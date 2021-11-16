ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: NYC’s Times Square to open for New Year’s Eve

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
NEW YORK CITY — New York City plans to reopen Times Square to revelers on New Year’s Eve 2022.

One year after the world-famous party was closed to in-person celebrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public gatherings are now allowed once again.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced details about the party, including requirements for everyone attending to be fully vaccinated, WABC reported. All attendees will be asked to show proof of vaccination and a valid ID. Unvaccinated children under five must be with a vaccinated adult in order to enter. Masks will also be required.

All the elements from previous Times Square New Year’s Eve celebrations are slated to return, with big crowds, music and the ball drop.

Specific performances for the event will be announced in December.

