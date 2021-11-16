ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

The true crime story behind 'Crime and Punishment' on Tuesday's Access Utah

upr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sinner and the Saint: Dostoevsky and the Gentleman Murderer Who Inspired a Masterpiece is the true crime story-behind-the-story of Dostoevsky’s greatest work, Crime and Punishment, and why it changed the world....

www.upr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

Kevin Birmingham on How Dostoevsky Came to Write Crime and Punishment

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode Andrew is joined by Kevin Birmingham, the author of The Sinner and the Saint: Dostoevsky and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
odu.edu

Upcoming Science Pub Will Examine a Historical True Crime Story

In recent years, stories of true crime have captured the attention of many people across the country. You may have listened to popular podcasts chronicling them. Old Dominion University's next Science Pub will explore the assassination of French socialist politician Marx Dormoy in 1941. "Historical True Crime: Lessons from a Murder in Vichy France" is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Smartmouth Brewing Co. in Norfolk. Folks are asked to register by Nov. 17.
NORFOLK, VA
upr.org

Revisiting 'Bridge of Clay' with Markus Zusak on Tuesday's Access Utah

Bridge of Clay is the new sweeping family saga from Markus Zusak, author of the international bestseller The Book Thief, which swept the world and was made into a movie. Bridge of Clay is the story of five brothers who bring each other up in a world run by their own rules. As the Dunbar boys love and fight and learn to reckon with the adult world, they discover the moving secret behind their father’s disappearance.
UTAH STATE
The Guardian

The Sinner and the Saint review – the story behind Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment

For many in the west, Fyodor Dostoevsky is the most “Russian” of Russian authors. His work teems with holy fools, holy prostitutes, nihilists and revolutionaries. Crime and Punishment, his best-known novel, radiates a dark chaos and apocalyptic sensibility. Its murderous antihero, Raskolnikov (from the Russian raskolnik, “dissenter”), embodies a violent ideology of redemption through suffering that Vladimir Nabokov, for one, found distasteful. (“Dostoevsky is a third-rate writer and his fame is incomprehensible,” he judged.) For all that, Dostoevsky remains a quasi-divine figure in Russia. His Slavophile bias and Orthodox-heavy chauvinism endeared him to Stalin’s propagandists, who tailored his image to fit Soviet ideology.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
State
Utah State
The Free Press - TFP

Facebook Employees Pushed Company To Exclude Criticism Of White People, Men From Hate Speech Rules: REPORT

Facebook employees urged executives to exclude criticism directed towards white people and men from the company’s hate speech policies, according to internal documents reported on by The Washington Post. Facebook researchers tried to change the company’s content moderation algorithms that automatically delete hate speech, because they viewed the algorithms as...
INTERNET
NBC News

Hidden True Crime

This Pillowcase Is Quickly Becoming The Must-Have Gift Of 2021People usually want TVs, video games, the latest phones, and must-have electronics. But when waves of consumers started clamoring for our pillowcase, analysts everywhere were scratching their heads.
VIDEO GAMES
thecomedybureau.com

Murder Book: A True Crime Comedy Night (in NYC)

Why is it so fascinating to read about death and dismemberment? In Murder Book, lifelong true-crime obsessive and New Yorker cartoonist Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell tries to puzzle out the answer. An unconventional graphic exploration of a lifetime of Ann Rule super-fandom, amateur armchair sleuthing, and a deep dive into the high-profile murders that have fascinated the author for decades, this is a funny, thoughtful, and highly personal blend of memoir, cultural criticism, and true-crime with a focus on the often-overlooked victims of notorious killers.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Truman Capote
Billings Gazette

3 Montana MMIP victims focus of true crime documentary

It took Phylliss Firecrow 21 years to talk openly about the disappearance and murder of her younger sister LaTisha Joy Brien. Now, she’s speaking out on behalf of all missing and murdered Indigenous women in a 90-minute television program debuting Friday on Oxygen True Crime. “I know what it feels...
MONTANA STATE
Dallas News

What ‘Crime and Punishment’ teaches us about American politics

November marks the bicentennial of the birth of the great Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoyevsky, famous for his sprawling and difficult novels of ideas. With the possible exception of the Harry Potter craze, Americans are not known for their fondness for long novels. Yet the works of Dostoyevsky have had an impact in America, stretching from high culture to popular culture and into America’s prisons.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime And Punishment#True Crime#Access Utah#Russian#Siberian#Harvard
Daily Evergreen

Reality check for true crime fans

Throughout the last two months, news cycles were dominated by the case of Gabby Petito, a young Instagram travel influencer who went missing in August in the southwest of the United States. The mysterious details of the case — including the role of social media and the involvement of Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie — captivated true crime junkies across the nation.
TV SHOWS
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Crime and sci-fi stories make for a good read

Tri-Valley author uses diverse background to develop characters, plots. Livermore writer John G. Bluck has released his latest short story volume, "Florida Grand Theft & Other Tales," with the same gutsy characters that pleased fans in his previous works. This volume, available in paperback and e-book, begins with seven crime...
LIVERMORE, CA
IndieWire

The 10 Best Gifts for True Crime Fans

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Obsessed with true crime? You’re not alone. From “House of Gucci” to “Tiger King,” true crime stories are more popular than ever, and thanks to podcasts, movies, TV shows, and documentaries, the ways to indulge in real-life crime stories are seemingly endless. If you’ve been searching for great gifts for true crime lovers, we put together a list of killer ideas that are perfect for...
TV SHOWS
Longview Daily News

Author of Weyerhaeuser true crime novel visits Castle Rock on Nov. 20

CASTLE ROCK — About six years after the Weyerhaeuser Timber Company completed its first plant in Longview, the company’s 9-year-old heir was kidnapped and held for ransom in 1935 Tacoma. The kidnapping rocked Western Washington, and the nation, and inspired Emmy-award winning television producer Bryan Johnston’s latest novel, published in...
CASTLE ROCK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
seattlepi.com

Tenga Strikes True-Crime Production Pact With Law & Crime, Cineflix Rights

Large station owner Tenga Inc. struck a multi-year pact with Law & Crime Productions and Cineflix Rights to create original true-crime documentary series that utilize content from Tegna’s stations. The companies will launch their agreement with the production of 50 hour-long episodes, starting with a new series called “Cult Justice.”
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Tegna makes true crime pact with Law&Crime, Cineflix

NEWS BRIEF: US stations group Tegna has entered into a multi-year partnership with Dan Abrams’ Law&Crime Productions and UK-based distributor Cineflix Rights for original true crime docuseries. The first such series to be made is Cult Justice (10×60’), a copro between Tegna’s Vault Studios, Law&Crime Productions and Cineflix Rights. Cult...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Paramount+ orders Robert and Michelle King's Happy Face true-crime podcast adaptation

The streamer has given a straight-to-series order to an adaptation of the podcast Happy Face, which itself is an adaptation of Melissa Moore's book Shattered Silence: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer's Daughter. "Both the book and podcast are based on the true-life story of Melissa Jesperson-Moore when, at age 15, she discovered her father was the serial killer known as Happy Face," per The Hollywood Reporter. "As an adult, Jesperson-Moore changed her name, guarded her secret and cut off all ties to her father, who is currently serving life in prison. The Kings’ take on Happy Face will use Jesperson-Moore’s story as a jumping off point and explore what happens when her father contacts her to take credit for another victim and how Melissa is pulled into an investigation of her father and his crimes. The series will follow her as she discovers the impact her father’s crimes had on the families of his victims, which ultimately leads to a reckoning of her own identity." Robert and Michelle King, creators of Evil, The Good Place and The Good Fight, said of Happy Face: "We’re obsessed with true-crime podcasts, and Happy Face is the best we’ve heard. Melissa’s story screams out to be dramatized, and Jen is exactly the showrunner to do it.”
PARAMOUNT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy