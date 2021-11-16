ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Stem cell therapy cuts death risk for some heart failure patients

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMxN3_0cyQsJGY00

Heart failure patients who fit a specific profile can benefit from injection of stem cells delivered directly into their heart muscle, a new study finds.

Patients with mild or moderate heart failure who have high levels of inflammation responded well to the stem cell injections, and experienced a decline in their risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart-related death, clinical trial results show.

Stem cells injected into targeted areas of a failing heart become activated by inflammation and start pumping out beneficial biochemicals, explained lead researcher Dr. Emerson Perin, medical director of the Texas Heart Institute in Houston.

"These cells are little factories of different proteins, cytokines and other products that then have an effect locally on the heart muscle cells," Perin said, adding that the cells also help improve the health of blood vessels both large and small.

For this clinical trial, Perin and his colleagues recruited 537 people suffering from advanced heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, which is when the main pumping chamber in the left side of the heart is significantly weakened.

Half of the patients chosen at random received 150 million stem cells into targeted areas of still-working heart muscle, delivered though 15 to 20 injections in a single procedure, Perin said.

The areas were selected using a mapping system that found places in the heart where electrical activity still occurred but might be hampered by inflammation.

The therapy did not significantly reduce the number of hospitalizations caused by heart failure, but the researchers found that it did improve participants' heart health in other ways during an average 30 months of follow-up.

All patients who got stem cells experienced a 65% reduction in non-fatal heart attacks and strokes. Participants with high levels of inflammation were 79% less likely to have non-fatal heart attacks or strokes after stem cell therapy. Stem cell treatment reduced sudden cardiac death by 80% in people with high levels of inflammation and mild heart failure (ordinary physical activity causes fatigue, heart palpitations or shortness of breath).

These results show that a personalized approach with stem cell therapy can help some with heart failure, Perin said.

Doctors have the ability to single out patients with high levels of inflammation and either mild or moderate heart failure, "and then we're using a very precise way of delivering these cells in each individual patient exactly where they need to be placed," Perin said.

The findings were presented Sunday at the American Heart Association's online annual meeting. Research presented at medical meetings is considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

This new clinical trial "is really a promising study to provide further insights into potential subgroups of patients who may hopefully benefit from stem cell therapy," said Dr. Biykem Bozkurt, director of the Winters Center for Heart Failure at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Bozkurt said future studies should be able to further refine and identify exactly who would most benefit from stem cell therapy among heart failure patients.

"There's always definitely a need to do more research," Bozkurt said.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about heart failure.

SOURCES: Emerson Perin, MD, PhD, medical director, Texas Heart Institute, Houston Biykem Bozkurt, MD, PhD, director, Winters Center for Heart Failure, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston American Heart Association annual meeting, Nov. 14, 2021, online presentation

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Student Gets Leg Amputated After COVID-19 Vaccine, Dies Of Brain Blood Clots

A 20-year-old student whose leg was amputated after getting a COVID-19 vaccine has died of blood clots in the brain. Ketsiree Kongkaew, who studied at Phangnga Community College in Thailand, died of a hemorrhagic stroke after brain surgery. The student had remained unconscious following the surgery and needed a ventilator to breathe. She was pronounced dead Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Aspirin is linked with increased risk of heart failure

Aspirin use is associated with a 26% raised risk of heart failure in people with at least one predisposing factor for the condition. That's the finding of a study published today in ESC Heart Failure, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Predisposing factors included smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Immunotherapy may yield longer treatment-free survival than targeted therapy in advanced renal cell carcinoma patients

Patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received the checkpoint inhibitor combination nivolumab (Opdivo) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) experienced longer treatment-free survival (TFS) over a 42-month period than patients who received the targeted therapy sunitinib (Sutent), regardless of the International Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Database Consortium (IMDC) risk group, according to new analysis of the CheckMate-214 clinical trial published in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Stem Cells#Heart Health#Heart Palpitations#The Texas Heart Institute
ajmc.com

Mortality Increase Seen in Patients With Heart Failure, Hypercapnia

Outcomes of in-hospital mortality, 7-day mortality, and emergency department length of stay were investigated among a cohort of patients with acute heart failure and hypercapnia, or excessive levels of CO2 in the blood. Patients with acute heart failure (AHF) and comorbid hypercapnia, or excessive levels of CO2 in the blood...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Stem cell transplants without chemo and radiation first?

A new approach to stem cell transplants that doesn’t require radiation or chemotherapy shows promise in mice, report researchers. Instead, the strategy takes an immunotherapeutic approach, combining the targeted elimination of blood-forming stem cells in the bone marrow with immune-modulating drugs to prevent the immune system from rejecting the new donor stem cells.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
ajmc.com

Anti-CD20 Therapies May Increase Risk of Severe COVID-19 in Patients With MS

Anti-CD20 disease-modifying therapies, including rituximab and ocrelizumab, were found to increase the risk of hospitalization and intensive care unit admission in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) who develop COVID-19, investigators concluded in this new study. Some disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), including anti-CD20 medications, were found to be associated with more severe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

Why Does Stem Cell Treatment for Autism Help Some and Not Others?

Ashley and Rich wonder why the stem cell treatment didn’t help their son Richie with his symptoms of autism. Gina and Wade’s daughter was helped by the stem cell treatment, and Marty and Donald still take their son to Panama for stem cell treatment at 20-years-old. Ashley and Rich are gifted with a free autism evaluation for Richie with psychologist and autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Monash University study uncovers a new understanding of how mesenchymal stromal cells benefit patients in cell therapy

The therapeutic benefit to patients receiving mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy is not because the injected cells remain viable, but because of cell death, researchers at the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) have found. In recent years, significant efforts have been made to develop stem cell-based therapies for difficult-to-treat diseases....
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Empagliflozin Improved Outcomes for Patients With Heart Failure, Chronic Kidney Disease

Empagliflozin reduced the risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure and slowed kidney function decline in adults with heart failure with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) over 40% regardless of chronic kidney disease (CKD) status at baseline, according to the results of a prespecified sub-analysis of the EMPEROR-Preserved phase 3 trial. The results were presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Regenerate Your Intestinal Stem Cells Through Fasting

Aging is a natural process all of us go through. Although some age more gracefully than others, our daily habits, diet, and other external factors can determine our aging process and our health. According to a study published in the Cell Stem cell journal, fasting can improve cellular regeneration. The...
CANCER
geneticliteracyproject.org

Stem-cell therapy can cure… everything? Sketchy clinics selling untested and often illegal treatments proliferate

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Sketchy clinics selling untested and often illegal stem cell treatments in the U.S. are proliferating, new research out [November 4] has...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
yale.edu

Stem Cell Therapy Reduces Need for Nearly 10% of Hip Replacements

Daniel Wiznia, MD, an orthopaedic surgeon with Yale School of Medicine, is practicing a surgical technique designed to render 10% of hip replacements unnecessary. Regenerative properties from a patient’s own stem cells are responsible for regrowing bone, restoring blood flow, and being able to avoid further interventional surgery. Osteonecrosis, also...
HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
218K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy