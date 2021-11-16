ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hundreds stung by scorpions in Egypt due to bad weather, officials say

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GHbRO_0cyQsINp00

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people in Egypt have been stung by scorpions in recent days and hospitals are stocking anti-venom to treat them, due to bad weather that's forced the creatures from their normal habitats and closer to humans.

Government officials said more than 500 people have been stung over the past three days in southern Egypt.

The governor of Aswan detailed the injuries in a Facebook post a few days ago.

The inclement weather has included dust storms, heavy rains, hail and flooding. It has displaced the scorpions in their natural environments. The bad weather has also damaged mud-brick houses, uprooted trees and cut electricity in some areas.

Officials said that none of the weather-related deaths so far have been attributed to the scorpion stings.

Injuries caused by scorpions and snakes are somewhat common after heavy rain and dust storms in Aswan governorate, which is close to the mountains.

Many Egyptian hospitals are stocked with thousands of doses of scorpion anti-venom, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Populations said in a Facebook post.

The fat-tailed scorpions in Egypt are among the deadliest scorpions in the world.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

300 sea turtles found dead on Mexican coast

A mass turtle death has been recorded on the Pacific coast of Mexico, with preliminary reports pointing to illegal fishing nets as the cause. An official with Mexico’s environment ministry has confirmed that a minimum of 300 olive ridley turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) were found drowned recently, the BBC reported. Their bodies washed onto Oaxaca’s Morro Ayuta Beach.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Snake#Heavy Rain#Egyptian
Idaho8.com

Storm in Egypt kills 3, sends swarms of scorpions into people’s homes

A rare storm in Egypt has sparked flash floods that killed at least three people and washed swarms of scorpions into people’s homes. More than 500 people were stung by scorpions who sought refuge from thunderstorms and torrential rainfall in the southern Egyptian city of Aswan over the weekend. Wounded...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Egypt
deseret.com

This massive storm left hundreds of people hospitalized from scorpion stings

A massive storm in Egypt left three people dead and hundreds more hospitalized from scorpion stings after rainfall and flooding brought scorpions into people's homes. Per USA Today, the southern province in Egypt experienced downpours, hail and thunder over the weekend in the southern Egyptian city of Aswan, forcing the government to suspend school classes.
ENVIRONMENT
watchers.news

Violent storms hit Egypt, triggering deadly scorpion infestation

Violent storms hit Egypt's southern city of Aswan over the past weekend, causing floods and triggering scorpion infestation that left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized due to scorpion stings. The storm brought heavy rain, hail, and dust storms to the city of Aswan, forcing hordes of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Jewish Press

3 Egyptians Dead, Hundreds Hurt in Scorpion Attacks

At least three people in Egypt have died and hundreds more were injured this weekend by scorpions that emerged from flooded areas near the Nile River. The Egyptian Health Ministry said some 450 people were stung by deadly black fat-tailed scorpions who were driven into the streets by hail, heavy rain and thunderstorms in the southern city of Aswan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Egypt: Scorpions kill three and injure hundreds in Aswan

Scorpions in Egypt have stung three people to death in the southern city of Aswan after heavy storms brought them into the streets and homes. Some 450 more people were injured by scorpion stings, a health ministry official said. The hail and thunder storm in the area near the River...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Storm in Egypt washes up scorpions, 500 treated for stings

A rare storm in Egypt has caused flash floods in the southern city of Aswan, killing three members of Egypt's security forces and washing swarms of scorpions into people's homes. The scorpions stung more than 500 people seeking refuge from thunderstorms and torrential rain. Egypt's state-run newspaper, Al Ahram, reported...
ENVIRONMENT
WABE

3 dead, hundreds injured after storms rouse scorpions in Egypt

Three people are dead and hundreds are injured after inclement weather roused hordes of venomous scorpions out of their hiding places and into streets and homes. Vicious rain, dust storms, and snow in the southern city of Aswan last week drove out scorpions as well as snakes, Al-Ahram, a government-run Egyptian newspaper, reports. Three people have died from scorpion stings and 450 people have been injured by the stings thus far, BBC News reports, citing an unnamed health official.
ANIMALS
KVIA

Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run media reports that heavy rains and flooding in the country’s south have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings. The downpour in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes on Sunday. Strong storms brought rain, hail, and thunder. It also forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province. Photos and video footage circulated on social media showed flooded streets and damaged houses, vehicles and agricultural farms.
ANIMALS
pinalcentral.com

Violent storms unleash hordes of venomous scorpions in Egypt, 500 hospitalized

ASWAN, Egypt -- Severe thunderstorms that rolled across southern Egypt this past Friday unleashed flooding, strong winds, hail and hordes of venomous scorpions. The storms caused damage across the region primarily due to flooding, but the most notable impact came when the pouring rain drove the poisonous scorpions out of their burrows and into homes. According to reports, the scorpions went on a stinging spree, which resulted in more than 500 people being sent to hospitals for treatment.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
218K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy