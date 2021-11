The 2021 season was a roller coaster for Tuschmann and Colts Neck, but when Tuschmann was on the field, the Cougars always knew what they were getting. The senior striker returned from an injury in time to get right for the state tournament and proceeded to score three goals and dish out an assist over two games last week. He started off by scoring in a 2-1 win over Robbinsville in the opening round of the Central Jersey Group II Tournament. Tuschmann then came back with two goals and assisted another in a wild 5-4 loss at top-seeded Hopewell Valley, nearly carrying the Cougars into the sectional semifinals with a big upset win that ended up a near miss.

COLTS NECK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO