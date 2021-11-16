ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Qualcomm forecasts post-Apple sales growth, shares hit all-time high

By Stephen Nellis
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ey584_0cyQpeiK00

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) said on Tuesday it expects chip sales to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to dwindle to a trickle in the coming years but predicted brisk growth in chips for autonomous cars and other connected devices, sending shares up 7.9% to a record high close of $181.81.

Qualcomm currently supplies all of the modem chips that connect Apple's devices to mobile data networks, but Apple is working on its own modem chips.

At an investor conference in New York, Qualcomm executives said they expect to supply only 20% of Apple's modem chips by the launch of the iPhone in 2023. Qualcomm Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala expects Apple to make up a "low single-digit" percentage of the company's chip sales by the end of fiscal 2024.

But Apple losses will be more than offset by gains in other fields, Qualcomm executives said.

Qualcomm expects revenue from the automotive sector, where sales were just under $1 billion in fiscal 2021, to reach $3.5 billion in five years and $8 billion in 10 years. Earlier on Tuesday, Qualcomm landed a deal to sell self-driving car chips to German automaker BMW (BMWG.DE). read more

Qualcomm executives said that Apple had fostered a market for devices such as smart watches and premium wireless headphones.

While Apple self-supplies chips for those devices, Qualcomm said it aims to supply chips for everyone else. The company said it expects $9 billion in revenue from its internet of things unit that supplies such devices, an 80% increase from the $5 billion for the unit in fiscal 2021. Growth in that segment will also come from virtual reality headsets such as Meta Platforms Inc's (FB.O) Oculus Quest 2, which uses a Qualcomm chip and which has now sold 10 million units, executives said, referring to third-party estimates.

"We're no longer defined by a single end market and a single customer relationship," Chief Executive Cristiano Amon said during the event.

Amon also said that Qualcomm sells Apple what are called radio-frequency front-end chips that are paired with modem chips. Amon said Qualcomm will have a future chance to compete to sell those chips to Apple regardless of where Apple sources its modem chips.

Qualcomm executives said those potential wins are not included in Qualcomm's forecasts and that they expect phone chip revenue to grow in line with global markets thanks to strong demand from Android device makers.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Ericsson to buy U.S. cloud company Vonage in $6.2 billion cash deal

Ericsson has agreed to buy U.S.-based global cloud-communications provider Vonage for $21 a share, with an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, the companies announced on Monday. The deal has been unanimously approved by Vonage's board of directors, and will build on Ericsson's aims to expand globally in wireless enterprise, "offering existing customers an increased share of a market valued at $700 billion by 2030," the Swedish telecoms-equipment maker said. The cloud-based Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) has over 120,000 customers and more than one million registered developers globally. Ericsson said the transaction would be earnings and free cashflow accretive before mergers & acquisitions from 2024 onwards. Vonage closed Friday at $16.37 per share. Ericsson shares fell 3.4% in Europe.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Sales#Apple Inc#Qualcomm Inc#German#Bmw#Meta Platforms Inc#Oculus
Reuters

Bezos could be $90 bln richer with Amazon breakup

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jeff Bezos is sitting on an even bigger gold mine than he thinks. His nearly 10% stake in $1.9 trillion Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is worth some $190 billion. But he could become some 50% richer if the company were to split into two parts.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why's the Dow Down While the S&P and Nasdaq Hit Record Highs?

Markets were divided on Friday. The Dow fell sharply, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq moved toward new record highs. Both structural and fundamental factors explain the divergence. The stock market was sharply mixed on Friday, with investors getting two very different pictures of what's happening in the market....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Apple Zoomed to Another All-Time High Today

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was a popular stock on Friday, rising by nearly 2% against the slight dip in the S&P 500 index to finish at a new all-time high of over $160 per share. That move upward came on a day when an influential investment bank published an encouraging research note about an apparent upcoming Apple product.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
MacRumors Forums

AAPL Stock Sets New All-Time High Following Latest Apple Car Rumors

The previous all-time intraday high was set back on September 7 at $157.26, and Apple's stock is now up over 21% so far in 2021 and 33% over the past twelve months. Investors are no doubt looking toward the potential impact of Apple's entry into the massive automobile market, but any launch is still a number of years away, with Apple's rumored target of 2025 reportedly seen as optimistic even by some within the company.
STOCKS
The Apple Maven

Apple Car Drives AAPL To All-Time High And Most Valuable Stock

On November 18, the stars aligned for Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report. Driven by one of the buzz phrases of the moment, “autonomous vehicles”, shares of the Cupertino company reached two key milestones at once: (1) all-time high on the share price and (2) most valuable company in the world once again.
ECONOMY
Phone Arena

Qualcomm forecasts decline in its business with Apple, and its stocks skyrocket

Qualcomm may be Apple's primary 5G modem chip supplier, but it's no secret that the two companies have years of bad blood between them, all the way up to a court settlement just days ago. Nor is it a secret that for a long time, Apple has been planning a big move to begin its own in-house wireless chip production, and wean itself from further reliance on Qualcomm.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Wedbush Picks Apple as Favorite 2022 FAANG Stock

Wedbush Securities expects another robust year for tech stocks as growth prospects around cloud, cyber security, 5G, and the metaverse peak, heading into 2022. The investment firm said Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report remains its favorite among FAANG stocks: Facebook, now called Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report, Apple, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report and Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Shoe Carnival Q3 Results Outperform; Shares Hit All Time High

One of the largest American family footwear retailers, Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) reported outstanding third-quarter results, with both earnings and sales beating estimates by a huge margin.SCVL witnessed solid demand for its products after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed and the economy rebounded. The company also increased its full-year fiscal 2021 outlook.Following the news, shares hit a new all-time high of $45.30 before closing the day at $43.72 on November 17.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Rivian, Lucid, Tesla See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart Today

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday, while Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN), Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Canoo Inc. (NASADAQ: GOEV) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Graphics chipmaker Nvidia is seeing the highest interest on...
STOCKS
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia's Quarterly Revenue Hits All-Time High of $7.1 Billion

As a result of growing demand for virtually all of its product lines, Nvidia on Wednesday reported its all-time record quarterly revenue for Q3 FY2022. The company's sales reached $7.103 billion for the first time in its history as the company faced unprecedented demand for its high-end gaming, datacenter, and professional visualization (ProViz) products. The company still cannot meet demand for all of its products and to address the issue it had to sign long-term contracts worth about $3.4 billion with its suppliers to secure production capacity.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

QCOM Stock Hits ATH, Qualcomm Details Diversification Plans beyond Apple

With the Apple business likely to experience strain in the coming years, analysts are curious about the exact impact on Qualcomm’s revenue. The shares of the American semiconductor company, Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) climbed to its All-Time High (ATH) on Tuesday after the firm’s executives detailed plans to grow beyond its primary customer, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). At an investor’s conference in New York, Qualcomm’s leaders pointed out that its future growth is not dependent on Apple’s sustained patronage as it is building its relationship with other customers in other areas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Why Apple's Stock May Be Headed For A New All-Time High

On Wednesday, Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced a Self Service Repair program to allow customers to replace broken and damaged parts for some devices at home beginning in the U.S. in early 2022. Through the new Apple Self Service Repair Online Store, customers will be able to order tools and...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Qualcomm Posts New Long-Term Growth Targets and Guidance

On its 2021 Investor Day, Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) provided bullish growth targets and financial guidance through fiscal 2024. The company’s shares jumped almost 8% on November 16 to close at $181.81. Recently, the company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results. Notably, Qualcomm’s top management also revealed its strategy to continue to...
MARKETS
Benzinga

US Retail Sales At All-Time Highs, But Consumer Sentiment Hits 10-Year Low

Investors reacted positively to a strong U.S. retail sales report on Tuesday, but there has been a historic divergence between consumer sentiment and consumer behavior. The Numbers: On Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported U.S. retail sales grew 1.7% in October, ahead of analyst estimates of 1.5% growth. The stronger-than-expected spending numbers come the same month the consumer price index jumped 6.2%, its highest growth since the 1990s.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

230K+
Followers
242K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy