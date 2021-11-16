ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Feds: Man Googled Murder Tips Before Horrific Grindr Attack

By Kana Ruhalter
 6 days ago
An Oregon man who allegedly used the dating app Grindr to lure and attempt to kill an unsuspecting gay man has been charged with a federal hate crime,...

Autopsy Shows Elijah Lewis, 5, Died of Violence and Neglect

Elijah Lewis, the 5-year-old boy who vanished and was found dead in Massachusetts last month, died of “violence and neglect,” according to New Hampshire authorities. The child’s death has been ruled a homicide, John Formella, the state’s attorney general, said on Monday. A release from his office outlined how “facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment, and pressure ulcers” all contributed to Lewis’ death. The boy’s mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, remain in custody without bail on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment. They were arrested in New York City last month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
