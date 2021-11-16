ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles Goes Green in Cutout Gown and Minty Louboutin Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

By Aaron Royce
 6 days ago
Simone Biles brought a refreshing take to the cutout trend at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.

The Olympic athlete hit the red carpet in a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The style featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured number also included bows with long ends accenting two straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles added an elegant touch to her ensemble with Mateo New York drop earrings and a dark green Judith Lieber clutch.

For shoes, Biles created a two-tone look with mint green sandals. The Christian Louboutin style featured thin ankle and toe straps in shiny leather. The style added a bold pop of color to the “Courage to Soar” author’s outfit, while elevating her gown’s formal dress code with a modern twist.

The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac.

Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.

