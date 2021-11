University Advisement director Bob Shipp said that students should plan their schedule ahead of their registration time slot, which can be found on their BearWeb accounts. “If you go to BearWeb and check your registration status within BearWeb, you’ll be able to see your date and time that you register and if you have any holds that are on there and/or upcoming, and you want to address those holds beforehand because it may take a couple of days to get them cleared,” Shipp said.

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO