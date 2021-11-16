ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers' Chase Claypool: In line to practice Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Coach Mike Tomlin said Claypool (toe) is expected to participate in practice Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Claypool suffered...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

NBC Sports

Chase Claypool getting MRI on toe

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was in and out of Monday night’s win over the Bears while dealing with a toe injury and he’s getting that injury looked at on Tuesday. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his press conference that Claypool is having an MRI on the toe....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chase Claypool's injury not considered season-ending

The Pittsburgh Steelers breathed a collective sigh of relief when Chase Claypool’s MRI results revealed his toe injury is not season-ending, as initially was feared. Per a source of NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Claypool is considered week-to-week. Though it’s not official Claypool will miss the Steelers Week 10 contest, it’s...
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 South Side Questions: How Much Time Will Chase Claypool Miss?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first quarter.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers' Chase Claypool to Undergo MRI After Suffering Toe Injury vs. Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his toe injury suffered in Monday's win over the Chicago Bears. Claypool limped off the field in the second half but returned to the game, finishing with three catches for 30 yards. This article will...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Week 9 Postgame Injury Report: WR Chase Claypool Being Evaluated

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Chicago Bears Monday night at Heinz Field and after the game head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the health of the team coming out of that contest. “Got some bumps and bruises associated with play,” Tomlin said during his postgame press conference. “Chase Claypool’s being...
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Steelers' Claypool out for Sunday's matchup with winless Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool will be sidelined for Sunday's game against the winless Detroit Lions. To fill his spot, the Steelers promoted wide receiver Steven Sims to the active roster. Pittsburgh made the move Saturday after announcing Claypool will sit Sunday because of a toe injury. Claypool injured...
NFL
SportsGrid

Diontae Johnson misses practice for the Steelers

Chase Claypool has yet to practice this week for the Steelers, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Claypool is dealing with a toe injury that required an MRI earlier this week. There was some concern that the injury could be season-ending, but that was determined not to be the case. The Steelers didn’t release a timetable for the return of Claypool, but if he is unable to practice Friday, then it would seem unlikely that he would play Sunday against Detroit. The Steelers also may elect to play it safe in any regard and give Claypool a week off, believing they can beat the winless Lions with a receiving corps led by Diontae Johnson, James Washington, and Ray-Ray McCloud. Tight end Pat Freiermuth could be in line for a target increase as well. However, the Steelers need to be careful as the refs aren’t likely to hand them another game Sunday.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – WR Chase Claypool – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Claypool the only injury of concern ahead of Lions game with the Steelers

Last week the Steelers squeaked out yet another close win against the Bears and now have four straight wins and host the winless Lions. Undoubtedly the Steelers’ mid-season success is partially due to the fact, compared to 2020, they are relatively healthier and have avoided the major injuries to starters. True, they did lose JuJu Smith-Schuster but still have enough talent at that position to compensate. That said, they narrowly averted disaster as Chase Claypool did leave the Bears game early but found out the injury was not as severe as it could have been.
NFL
NBC Sports

Chase Claypool remains out of practice, Najee Harris limited with foot injury

While Steelers receiver Chase Claypool‘s toe injury reportedly will not end his season, it’s looking more likely that he’ll be out against the Lions this week. Claypool did not participate in Thursday’s practice, marking the second day in a row that he’s been sidelined. The second-year receiver exited Monday’s game against the Bears after making three catches for 30 yards. Claypool has 29 receptions for 433 yards with one touchdown this season.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Diontae Johnson: ‘We Could’ve Used’ Chase Claypool Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a backup quarterback throwing to mostly backup wide receivers playing behind an inexperienced offensive line in a new offense. Things did not go entirely well for them on the day, though it’s hardly surprising when you look at it in those terms. That’s no excuse, however, for the performance.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Claypool, Chris Godwin and more

The unfortunate reality of the NFL is that when players are allowed to go full speed, injuries are bound to happen. Week 9 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 10 in the air.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Rapoport: WR Chase Claypool ‘Week-To-Week’ With Toe Injury

There’s some good news and some bad news when it comes to Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool and the toe injury he suffered Monday night. The bad news is Claypool may not play in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions and his timetable to return isn’t 100% clear. The good news is that it could’ve been a lot worse.
NFL
FanSided

NFL

