Families at 30+ schools in NC county warned about threat of no meals because of staff ‘sick out’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 schools in the Wake County Public School System will likely have no meal services Tuesday because of a lack of workers who are planning a “sick out,” according to school officials.

Families were initially warned Monday night about the lack of meals at an elementary school and high school.

A full list of schools was provided after CBS 17 requested it from school officials.

Wake County School Board Chairman Keith Sutton the staffing problem is caused by a planned cafeteria worker “sick out” similar to what happened with bus drivers within the past couple of weeks.

At the last school board meeting, nutrition services workers were alongside bus drivers, safety assistants and other workers rallying to draw attention to wages and working conditions.

“Due to severe staff shortages, it is likely your child’s school will be unable to provide regular meal services on Tuesday. If at all possible, we strongly encourage your child to bring food with them,” the warning message from the district said.

“While we will make every effort to provide food, we cannot guarantee meal service Tuesday,” the message said.

Sutton spoke to CBS 17 Monday night about the problem.

“We are already putting contingency plans in place to ensure that students will have a meal,” Sutton said. “It may not be the traditional meal. Quite frankly it may be a meal that students like, such as pizza something or that nature, but either way, students will not be hungry they will have a meal while at school tomorrow. “

Affected schools:

Baileywick Elementary School

Banks Elementary School

Barwell Elementary School

Brier Creek Elementary School

Bugg Elementary School

Carroll Middle School

Conn Elementary School

Creech Rd Elementary School

Davis Dr. Elementary School

Davis Drive Middle School

Durant Rd Elementary School

Durant Rd Middle School

East Garner Elementary School

Fuller Elementary School

Fuquay Varina High School

Garner High School

Holly Grove Elementary School

Holly Grove Middle School

Holly Ridge Elementary School

Holly Ridge Middle School

Holly Springs High School

Hunter Elementary School

Leesville Elementary School

Leesville Middle School

Ligon Middle School

Moore Square Middle

Oakview Elementary School

Oberlin Middle School

Root Elementary School

Willow Spring High School

York Elementary School

Zebulon Elementary School

