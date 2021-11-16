ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Families at 30+ schools in NC county warned about threat of no meals because of staff ‘sick out’

By Rodney Overton
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYGqG_0cyQnmYs00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 schools in the Wake County Public School System will likely have no meal services Tuesday because of a lack of workers who are planning a “sick out,” according to school officials.

Families were initially warned Monday night about the lack of meals at an elementary school and high school.

A full list of schools was provided after CBS 17 requested it from school officials.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Wake County School Board Chairman Keith Sutton the staffing problem is caused by a planned cafeteria worker “sick out” similar to what happened with bus drivers within the past couple of weeks.

At the last school board meeting, nutrition services workers were alongside bus drivers, safety assistants and other workers rallying to draw attention to wages and working conditions.

“Due to severe staff shortages, it is likely your child’s school will be unable to provide regular meal services on Tuesday. If at all possible, we strongly encourage your child to bring food with them,” the warning message from the district said.

“While we will make every effort to provide food, we cannot guarantee meal service Tuesday,” the message said.

Cabarrus County reopens applications for small business support grant

Sutton spoke to CBS 17 Monday night about the problem.

“We are already putting contingency plans in place to ensure that students will have a meal,” Sutton said. “It may not be the traditional meal. Quite frankly it may be a meal that students like, such as pizza something or that nature, but either way, students will not be hungry they will have a meal while at school tomorrow. “

Affected schools:

Baileywick Elementary School
Banks Elementary School
Barwell Elementary School
Brier Creek Elementary School
Bugg Elementary School
Carroll Middle School
Conn Elementary School
Creech Rd Elementary School
Davis Dr. Elementary School
Davis Drive Middle School
Durant Rd Elementary School
Durant Rd Middle School
East Garner Elementary School
Fuller Elementary School
Fuquay Varina High School
Garner High School
Holly Grove Elementary School
Holly Grove Middle School
Holly Ridge Elementary School
Holly Ridge Middle School
Holly Springs High School
Hunter Elementary School
Leesville Elementary School
Leesville Middle School
Ligon Middle School
Moore Square Middle
Oakview Elementary School
Oberlin Middle School
Root Elementary School
Willow Spring High School
York Elementary School
Zebulon Elementary School

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

As Thanksgiving week arrives, COVID-19 continues to challenge the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose a challenge for the Carolinas. Here are North Carolina metrics compared to Thanksgiving week last year: Daily Cases/Infections: 2,365 This Year, 3,053 Last Year Hospitalizations: 1,150 This Year, 1,926 Last Year Vaccinations/Vaccine Rate: 46,997 This Year, 0 Last […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Rowan County DOT worker wins $332,830 lottery prize

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Michael Miller of Salisbury said winning a $332,830 Fast Play prize will help him pay for a new home. “It came at a great time,” said Miller, who works on bridges for the N.C. Department of Transportation. “We’re getting a new home. I’ve got to make sure my […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
Wake County, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Wake County, NC
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
Fox 46 Charlotte

10-year-old struck by gunshot while sleeping at NC home

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A sleeping 10-year-old was hit by a gunshot Sunday morning in Burlington, according to police. On Sunday, police learned that a 10-year-old was taken to a local medical facility with an injury. Officers determined that the child was asleep at home on the 1100 block of Shaw Street when the home […]
BURLINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Varina High School#Spring High School#Cbs 17#Fox 46 Alerts#Breaking News#Wake County School Board
Fox 46 Charlotte

At least 14 displaced, 1 injured in NC house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A boarding house in Greensboro caught fire early Monday morning, displacing 14 people and injuring one, officials say. A home on the 600 block of Arlington Street in Greensboro caught fire early Monday morning. Firefighters received the call around 4:30 a.m. Fire officials do not know what the cause of this […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Missing Lincoln County boy, mother found safe

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 13-year-old boy and his 41-year-old mother who were reported missing in Lincoln County last week were found safe Sunday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a report was filed Thursday saying Katherine Pell and her son had come missing from an apartment on Rustic Trail […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Fox 46 Charlotte

Photos show wreckage after fire at NC home

HOLLY GROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Holly Grove home was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning, according to the Holly Grove Fire Department. At 7:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the 1200 block of East Holly Grove Road. At the scene, crews found the home on fire. The home was destroyed, but two people at […]
ACCIDENTS
Fox 46 Charlotte

8 bullet holes found in Rock Hill home, 1 in car

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Eight bullet holes were found in a Rock Hill home early Monday morning after officers responded to reports of gunshots being fired in the area, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers received reports of gunshots near the 1000 block of Robbie Lane around 1:32 […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

See how many power outages North Carolina has experienced in the last year

(STACKER) – An aging power infrastructure and a growing climate crisis have left U.S. residents increasingly in the dark. Traditionally, power outages are caused by singular disruptions—a car rams into a pole, equipment fails, or a tree falls onto a power line. These incidents usually affect small areas for short periods. However, as the changing climate spurs […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy