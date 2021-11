In a sea of identical black suitcases, Roam continues to make waves. First it was with their collection of 100% virgin polycarbonate, hard-sided luggage available in four signature sizes: The Jaunt, The Jaunt XL, The Journey and The Expedition, all of which are totally customizable, right down to the zipper. Then they launched their extra-capacity line, an expandable twist on the original design. Now, two of the founders behind Tumi luggage are back with one of their coolest offerings to date: the aptly named Cool World Collection.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO