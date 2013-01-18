ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Aung San Suu Kyi Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Read CNN's Fast Facts about Aung San Suu Kyi to learn more about the Burmese politician, activist and Nobel Peace Prize...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Narendra Modi's Twitter account hacked with announcement India would adopt Bitcoin

(CNN Business) — Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised," his office said, when a tweet was sent from the Indian Prime Minister's account saying his country had adopted Bitcoin and would be distributing the cryptocurrency. "The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately...
INDIA
CNN

Crypto heists are only getting bigger. Here's what you should know

New York (CNN Business) — Over the summer, an anonymous hacker stole roughly $600 million in cryptocurrency from Poly Network, a decentralized finance network many outside the crypto world had likely never heard of. Then the hacker gave it back. Four months later, hackers stole at least $150 million...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Aung San Suu Kyi’s part in the struggle for democracy is over

Azeem Ibrahim is a director at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy and author of “The Rohingyas: Inside Myanmar’s Hidden Genocide.”. On Monday, a Myanmar court sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to two years in prison for inciting unrest and breaking covid-19 regulations. She is on trial for nine more alleged offenses. Even if she were to be cleared of all of them, one can be certain that the reigning military junta would come up with further charges. So long as the generals remain in control of the government in Myanmar, Suu Kyi is guaranteed to spend the rest of her life in prison.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Nyan Win
The Independent

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi convicted in ‘sham trial’

Aung San Suu Kyi’s jail sentence has been halved to two years, Myanmar state television has announced, following a trial that has drawn international criticism with the UN calling it a “sham trial”. It was reported that she had been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

A timeline of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi’s political life

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is the daughter of the country’s independence hero, Gen. Aung San, who was assassinated in 1947, less than six months before the country, then called Burma, became independent from Britain. Suu Kyi, 76, moved to New Delhi in 1960 when her mother was...
POLITICS
Middletown Press

Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Four Years of Jail by Myanmar Court

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s civilian leader has been sentenced to four years in jail for inciting dissent against the military and for breaching anti-COVID rules. Suu Kyi, who headed the civilian government during the country’s brief democratic interlude, was deposed on Feb. 1, 2021, by a coup that was organized by the military with which she was ostensibly sharing power.
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Reactions to Conviction, Sentencing of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (Reuters) -Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced on Monday to two years in detention on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions in a case her supporters called politically motivated. She was orginally sentenced to four years in prison but the military junta leader reduced it...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Khin Kyi#Myanmar#Burmese#St Hughes College#Oxford University B A#The United Nations#Kyoto University#Nld
Middletown Press

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: The Legal Challenges

The four-year prison sentence given to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday on charges of incitement and failing to observe pandemic restrictions is one small shot in a legal offensive intended to deal her and her National League for Democracy party a crippling political blow. Suu Kyi’s...
WORLD
US News and World Report

The Trials of Aung San Suu Kyi, From Heroine to Villain to Convict

(Reuters) - Put on trial by the generals who overthrew her elected government in a coup that cut short democratic reforms she had fought for decades to bring about, Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison. The 76-year-old's sentence was...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Aung San Suu Kyi Gets Four Years for Breaking COVID Restrictions

Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four years in prison for incitement and breaking COVID restrictions following secret court proceedings in Myanmar. The 76-year-old democracy activist, who previously spent 15 years imprisoned for before being elected president, faces a string of further charges, including illegal possession of walkie-talkies, that could see her jailed for the rest of her life. Her National League for Democracy party won a landslide victory in last year’s elections but the military junta seized power in a February coup and placed her under house arrest. The BBC reported that former president Win Myint was also sentenced to four years on the same charges. Legal proceedings have been conducted in closed court, with no access for observers. More than 10,600 people have been arrested by the junta since February, and at least 1,303 others killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Suu Kyi’s reputation as a peace icon was damaged by criticism of her handling of the 2017 Rohingya crisis, and in 2019 she appeared at the UN International Court of Justice, defending Myanmar against genocide allegations.
WORLD
albuquerquenews.net

Myanmar Court to Give First Rulings in Aung San Suu Kyi Trial

A court in Myanmar is due to deliver the first rulings on Monday in the trial of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, the popular former leader ousted by the military in a coup 10 months ago. Suu Kyi faces a dozen cases that include multiple corruption charges...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
United Nations
Place
Asia
Country
France
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NPR

Aung San Suu Kyi's conviction is a further blow to democracy in Myanmar

BANGKOK — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country's military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
POLITICS
The Independent

Myanmar court postpones Aung San Suu Kyi verdict

A Myanmar court on Tuesday postponed its verdict in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The 76-year-old Nobel laureate, who was arrested after the military captured power in February, faces charges of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions. Ms Suu Kyi faces three years in prison if found guilty of the charges. The court postponed the verdict after it agreed to a defence motion to allow an additional testimony by a doctor.Proceedings will continue in the special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw on 6 December, when the new witness Dr Zaw Myint Maung, who had not...
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

China marks 84th anniversary of Nanking Massacre in WWII

China is marking the 84th anniversary of the 1937 Nanking Massacre, in which it says 300,000 civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese in and around the former Chinese capital
CHINA
AFP

Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

Tigray rebels on Sunday recaptured the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO world heritage site, local residents told AFP, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had re-taken control. The announcement marks another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a deep humanitarian crisis in the north of Africa's second most populous nation. Tigrayan fighters "are in the town centre, there's no fighting", said a resident reached by telephone on Sunday afternoon. "Yes they came back. They are already here," said a second resident, adding that they appeared to have come from the east, in the direction of Woldiya.
AFRICA
The Independent

Pope seeks diplomatic end to Russian tensions over Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday offered prayers for Ukraine and urged dialogue and not weapons as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.Francis didn't mention Russia by name in comments to the faithful during the traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square, but the implications seemed clear as he called for international dialogue to defuse the crisis.The pontiff prayed for “dear Ukraine, for all its churches and religious communities and all of its people,” and expressed hope that “tensions would be resolved through serious international dialogue and not through arms.”The Vatican has been loathe...
RELIGION
CNN

Russia's Putin told Biden he would 'really like' to meet

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Joe Biden he would "really like" to meet for more talks, according to a video clip released by Russian state TV on Sunday from the leaders' virtual call on Tuesday. In a short video clip released on Russia 1,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Chris Wallace Joins CNN+

Chris Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor for CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that will debut in Q1 2022. “I am thrilled to join CNN+. After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming. I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape—and finding new ways to tell stories,” said Wallace. “As I embark on this adventure, I am honored and delighted to join Jeff Zucker and his great team. I can’t wait to get started.”
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

CNN

769K+
Followers
119K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy