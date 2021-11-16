Majority of Americans support Roe v. Wade being upheld, new poll shows

About half want to see New Jersey pass laws to protect and expand access to abortion care. As the issue of reproductive rights takes center stage both nationally and statewide, New Jerseyans are worried about the future of Roe v. Wade. According to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll in collaboration with New Jersey Policy Perspective, residents would like to see New Jersey ensure the protection and expansion of reproductive care, including abortion. Likewise, New Jerseyans say they would be more likely to vote for a candidate in the state who supported the Reproductive Freedom Act.
Comments / 0