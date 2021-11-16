Majority of Americans support Roe v. Wade being upheld, new poll shows

Since the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right to abortion almost 50 years ago, a powerful legal movement has sought to overturn the ruling, while abortion rights advocates have fought to protect it. On Dec. 1, 2021, the court will hear a case many believe will force the conservative justices — who now command a majority of the court — to decide if they will strike down Roe v. Wade or uphold the long-standing precedent. There is a third path the justices could take. The court may focus its ruling on a more neglected aspect of the ruling in Roe —...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO