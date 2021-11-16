ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Wildfire erupts in Estes Park; mandatory evacuations ordered

By Jessica Snouwaert
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago

A wildfire broke out Tuesday morning near Kruger Rock in Estes Park and burned more than 100 acres of forest by early Tuesday afternoon, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office .

"Homes are being threatened as of right now. We have not had any reports of damage to homes. Our fire crews are doing a really good job of structure protection and trying their best to ensure that those homes stay safe," said David Moore, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. Winds could reach up to 46 mph Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicted.

The sheriff's office upgraded evacuation statuses to "mandatory evacuations" for the area of Meadowdale and south to the Boulder County line, which includes Big Elk Meadows and Pinewood Springs west of U.S. 36 due to "immediate and imminent danger" and encouraged resident to leave as quickly as possible without gathering belongings.

The sheriff's office also issued manda tory eva cuations for the area of Little Valley, Fish Creek and Hermit Park.

Facebook posts from people in the area showed flames and smoke on a hillside above homes, but the protection district said no homes had been lost.

Emergency responders set up evacuation sites at the Estes Park Event Center at 1125 Rooftop Way and at LifeBridge Church 10345 Ute Highway, Longmont, the communications center said.

Small animals can be evacuated to the Larimer Human Society, 3501 E. 71st Street, Loveland and large animals can be taken to The Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, the sheriff's office said.

Residents can text the word LCEVAC to 888777 for updates on evacuations.

U.S. 36 is closed between Mall Road in Estes park and Apple Valley Road west of Lyons.

The cause of the fire is unknown, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

This is a developing story.

The Denver Gazette

Procession planned for pilot who died in air tanker crash while fighting Kruger Rock Fire

Many organizations in Colorado will hold a procession Monday for Marc Thor Olson, the pilot who was killed when his single engine-air tank crashed while fighting the Kruger Rock fire near Estes Park last Tuesday. The Fort Morgan Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Brush Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Morgan County Ambulance Service, Morgan County 911, Wiggins Fire Department, Fort Morgan Fire Department, Brush Fire Department and the Hillrose-Snyder Fire Department will help escort Olson body to Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. ...
FORT MORGAN, CO
The Denver Gazette

Kruger Rock fire shows minimal growth overnight

The Kruger Rock fire near Estes Park grew only an acre overnight and remains 60% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The wildfire had burned 147 acres as of Friday morning, the agency said. The fire ignited Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. after high winds knocked a tree into a power line, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
ESTES PARK, CO
The Denver Gazette

Kruger Rock fire now 60% contained

The Kruger Rock fire near Estes Park is now 60% contained and did not grow after spreading only one acre overnight, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The wildfire had burned 146 acres as of Thursday evening, the agency said. The fire sparked Tuesday morning, quickly burning nearly 140 acres in its first 24 hours. More than 200 firefighters were working to contain the blaze Thursday morning. ...
ESTES PARK, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado slipping back into drought, ski resorts getting off to slow start

Drought conditions have nearly enveloped Colorado this fall, as forecasters call for a dry winter across the West and a late-season fire blazes near Estes Park. The U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday showed most of the state is now classified as in drought conditions, with portions of Teller and Park counties west of Colorado Springs slipping into drought over the last week. The last time less than 30% of the state was considered in drought was October 2019, the drought monitor said.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver ties snowfall record, another mark is extended

Denver tied a record Sunday for the latest measurable snowfall and is expected to shatter that nearly 90-year-old mark, since snow isn't expected anytime soon. Denver's latest snowfall came on Nov. 21, 1934, which was two days longer than the previous record set in 1931, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

A badge and a gun: Peacekeeping during desperate drought along the Dolores

CORTEZ — There’s an adage among Western farmers, ranchers and outlaws that has been uttered through generations of disappointment and joy: “Whiskey’s for drinking and water’s for fighting over.” And water scarcity driven by drastic climate-change along the Dolores River in southwest Colorado has been a real jaw-grinder for folks who bear a century’s worth of grudges over who gets water, how much and when.
CORTEZ, CO
