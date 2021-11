It’s been almost as long since Kevin Durant left Golden State as it was that he was there, so the notion of a statute of limitations about who won must naturally arise. And because ours is a painfully linear culture in which the answer “everyone left satisfied” is not permissible, some have to keep dredging up that tired old corpse every time the Warriors and Nets cross paths, as they do this evening in Brooklyn.

